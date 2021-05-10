How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Drops in several Big Tech companies led the stock market lower Monday, pulling major indexes below the record highs they set last week.

The S&P 500 spent the first half of the day wobbling between small gains and losses before slipping. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell as Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google’s parent company lost ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had traded higher for much of the day but dipped into the red in the last half-hour of trading. Small-company stocks also did poorly, dragging the Russell 2000 index lower.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 down 44.17 points, or 1%, to 4,188.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average down 34.94, or 0.1%, to 34,742.82.

The Nasdaq fell 350.38 points, or 2.5%, to 13,401.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 58.93 points, or 2.6%, to 2,212.70.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 432.36 points, or 11.5%.

The Dow is up 4,136.34 points, or 13.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 513.58 points, or 4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 237.84 points, or 12%.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

An Influx Of Capital Is Driving Cryptocurrency HigherThere is an influx of money to the cryptocurrency market that is driving the entire complex higher. Not only is institutional interest peaking but recognition and use are on the rise as well. With Bitcoin setting new all-time highs 100% above the 2017 highs the number of new Bitcoin millionaires is on the rise too.But Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency on the market today by far. The number of cryptocurrencies on the market has been growing steadily with more than 4,000 listed on Coinmarketcap alone. But that doesn’t mean they are all worth your time. Many if not most will not stand the test of time.One way to judge the market’s interest in a cryptocurrency is its market performance gains. A cryptocurrency that is gaining in value is certainly one that you may want to own. The better method of judging the market’s interest in a cryptocurrency is the market cap. The cryptocurrency market is worth upwards of $1 trillion and growing, and most of that value is centered in the top seven. Together, the bottom 3,993 odd cryptocurrencies only account for 12% of the market and have yet to prove any lasting value.