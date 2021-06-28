How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Most U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday, but strength for several big tech companies nudged indexes a bit further into record heights.

The S&P 500 finished higher after bouncing between small gains and losses through the morning. The index is coming off its best week since February as optimism builds about the strengthening economy and expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a while longer.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 9.91 points, or 0.2%, to 4,290.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150.57 points, or 0.4%, to 34,283.27.

The Nasdaq rose 140.12 points, or 1%, to 14,500.51.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 12.06 points, or 0.5%, to 2,322.34.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 534.54 points, or 14.2%.

The Dow is up 3,676.79 points, or 12%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,612.23 points, or 12.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 347.48 points, or 17.6%.

