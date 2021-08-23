How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Major U.S. stock indexes closed higher Monday, allowing the S&P 500 to regain the ground it lost last week and bringing it just shy of another record high.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at a record high. Energy stocks rose the most as the price of crude oil climbed 5.3%, recovering some of the ground it lost in recent days.

Pfizer rose after the FDA gave full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine had been under an emergency use authorization since December.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.86 points, or 0.9%, to 4,479.53.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215.63 points, or 0.6%, to 35,335.71.

The Nasdaq rose 227.99 points, or 1.5%, to 14,942.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 40.70 points, or 1.9%, to 2,208.30.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 723.46 points, or 19.3%.

The Dow is up 4,729.23 points, or 15.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,054.37 points, or 15.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 233.44 points, or 11.8%.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article