How major US stock indexes fared Monday 9/26/2022

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,655.04 (-1.03%)
DOW   29,260.81 (-1.11%)
QQQ   274.37 (-0.41%)
AAPL   150.77 (+0.23%)
MSFT   237.45 (-0.20%)
META   136.23 (-2.98%)
GOOGL   98.14 (-0.61%)
AMZN   115.15 (+1.20%)
TSLA   276.01 (+0.25%)
NVDA   122.28 (-2.30%)
NIO   17.62 (-0.11%)
BABA   78.91 (+0.14%)
AMD   66.30 (-2.44%)
T   15.67 (-2.12%)
MU   48.88 (-2.44%)
CGC   2.74 (-3.52%)
F   11.99 (-2.60%)
GE   64.35 (-0.31%)
DIS   98.12 (-1.39%)
AMC   6.83 (-14.52%)
PYPL   84.26 (-3.12%)
PFE   43.83 (-0.57%)
NFLX   224.07 (-1.03%)
S&P 500   3,655.04 (-1.03%)
DOW   29,260.81 (-1.11%)
QQQ   274.37 (-0.41%)
AAPL   150.77 (+0.23%)
MSFT   237.45 (-0.20%)
META   136.23 (-2.98%)
GOOGL   98.14 (-0.61%)
AMZN   115.15 (+1.20%)
TSLA   276.01 (+0.25%)
NVDA   122.28 (-2.30%)
NIO   17.62 (-0.11%)
BABA   78.91 (+0.14%)
AMD   66.30 (-2.44%)
T   15.67 (-2.12%)
MU   48.88 (-2.44%)
CGC   2.74 (-3.52%)
F   11.99 (-2.60%)
GE   64.35 (-0.31%)
DIS   98.12 (-1.39%)
AMC   6.83 (-14.52%)
PYPL   84.26 (-3.12%)
PFE   43.83 (-0.57%)
NFLX   224.07 (-1.03%)
S&P 500   3,655.04 (-1.03%)
DOW   29,260.81 (-1.11%)
QQQ   274.37 (-0.41%)
AAPL   150.77 (+0.23%)
MSFT   237.45 (-0.20%)
META   136.23 (-2.98%)
GOOGL   98.14 (-0.61%)
AMZN   115.15 (+1.20%)
TSLA   276.01 (+0.25%)
NVDA   122.28 (-2.30%)
NIO   17.62 (-0.11%)
BABA   78.91 (+0.14%)
AMD   66.30 (-2.44%)
T   15.67 (-2.12%)
MU   48.88 (-2.44%)
CGC   2.74 (-3.52%)
F   11.99 (-2.60%)
GE   64.35 (-0.31%)
DIS   98.12 (-1.39%)
AMC   6.83 (-14.52%)
PYPL   84.26 (-3.12%)
PFE   43.83 (-0.57%)
NFLX   224.07 (-1.03%)
S&P 500   3,655.04 (-1.03%)
DOW   29,260.81 (-1.11%)
QQQ   274.37 (-0.41%)
AAPL   150.77 (+0.23%)
MSFT   237.45 (-0.20%)
META   136.23 (-2.98%)
GOOGL   98.14 (-0.61%)
AMZN   115.15 (+1.20%)
TSLA   276.01 (+0.25%)
NVDA   122.28 (-2.30%)
NIO   17.62 (-0.11%)
BABA   78.91 (+0.14%)
AMD   66.30 (-2.44%)
T   15.67 (-2.12%)
MU   48.88 (-2.44%)
CGC   2.74 (-3.52%)
F   11.99 (-2.60%)
GE   64.35 (-0.31%)
DIS   98.12 (-1.39%)
AMC   6.83 (-14.52%)
PYPL   84.26 (-3.12%)
PFE   43.83 (-0.57%)
NFLX   224.07 (-1.03%)

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 9/26/2022

Mon., September 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks fell on Wall Street and put major indexes deeper into a slump as recession fears grow.

The S&P 500 fell 1% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. The losses were broad and included banks, health care companies and retailers.

The British pound slumped to an all-time low against the dollar and investors continued to dump British government bonds in displeasure over a sweeping tax cut plan announced in London last week. Treasury yields continued to rise as the Federal Reserve and other global central banks step up their fight against inflation.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 38.19 points, or 1%, to 3,655.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 329.60 points, or 1.1%, to 29,260.81.

The Nasdaq fell 65 points, or 0.6%, to 10,802.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.71 points, or 1.4%, to 1,655.88.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,111.14 points, or 23.3%.

The Dow is down 7,077.49 points, or 19.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,842.05 points, or 30.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 589.43 points, or 26.3%.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.