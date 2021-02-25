How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

A rout in technology companies pulled the Nasdaq down 3.5% Thursday, the biggest loss for the tech-heavy index since last October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost a more modest 1.8%, a day after the blue chip index set a record high.
A steady march higher in Treasury yields has been drawing money out of the stock market and leading investors to question whether the massive run-up in Big Tech valuations in recent months has been excessive. Bond yields are rising as investors anticipate more stimulus from Washington, greater economic growth and possibly a pickup in inflation.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 96.09 points, or 2.4%, to 3,829.34.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 559.85 points, or 1.8%, to 31,402.01.
The Nasdaq fell 478.54 points, or 3.5%, to 13,119.43.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 84.21 points, or 3.7%, to 2,200.17.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 77.37 points, or 2%.
The Dow is down 92.31 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 755.03 points, or 5.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 66.52 points, or 2.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 73.27 points, or 2%.
The Dow is up 795.53 points, or 2.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 231.15 points, or 1.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 225.32 points, or 11.4%.
7 Undervalued Stocks That Deserve More Attention
With the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) hitting new highs seemingly every day, it may seem like the wrong time to be looking at undervalued stocks. Or is it?
From cannabis to cryptocurrencies, and let’s not forget electric vehicles the market seems to be blowing bubbles wherever you look. And that’s why now may be exactly the right time to zig while the market is sagging. And that means looking for undervalued stocks.
But finding undervalued stocks is subjective. Some analysts use specific fundamental metrics. Others use technical analysis.
However, the general idea is that you’re looking for stocks that are trading below their fair value.
In some cases, these may be stocks whose financials are stronger than other stocks in their sector, but it’s trading at a lower price. In other cases, a company may have potential that is not reflected in its stock price. Put another way, undervalued stocks are stocks that have room to grow. That’s why they deserve a place in your portfolio.
And that’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on stocks that are undervalued right at this time. An investment in these companies is likely to be rewarded because the stocks are moving under the radar from the broader market.
