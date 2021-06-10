How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Major indexes closed higher Thursday, bringing the S&P 500 to another record high and out of the red for the week.

Bond yields mostly fell despite a much-anticipated report showing a big jump in inflation last month. Consumer prices rose 5% in May, the biggest year-over-year increase since 2008 and more than economists had expected.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 19.63 points, or 0.5%, to 4,239.18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.10 points, or 0.1%, to 34,466.24.

The Nasdaq rose 108.58 points, or 0.8%, to 14,020.33

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.72 points, or 0.7%, to 2,311.41.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 9.29 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 290.15 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 205.85 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 483.11 points, or 12.9%.

The Dow is up 3,859.76 points, or 12.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,132.05 points, or 8.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 336.55 points, or 17%.

