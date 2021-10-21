How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

S&P 500   4,549.78 (+0.30%)
DOW   35,603.08 (-0.02%)
QQQ   377.27 (+0.61%)
AAPL   149.48 (+0.15%)
MSFT   310.76 (+1.09%)
FB   341.88 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   2,837.72 (+0.08%)
TSLA   894.00 (+3.26%)
AMZN   3,435.01 (+0.58%)
NVDA   226.92 (+2.66%)
BABA   177.42 (+0.14%)
NIO   39.97 (+0.48%)
CGC   14.04 (-0.50%)
GE   103.15 (-2.69%)
AMD   119.33 (+2.53%)
MU   68.64 (+0.54%)
T   25.76 (-0.58%)
F   16.55 (+3.18%)
ACB   7.37 (-3.79%)
DIS   171.34 (+0.46%)
PFE   42.86 (+0.14%)
BA   214.34 (-0.85%)
AMC   39.24 (-4.01%)
S&P 500   4,549.78 (+0.30%)
DOW   35,603.08 (-0.02%)
QQQ   377.27 (+0.61%)
AAPL   149.48 (+0.15%)
MSFT   310.76 (+1.09%)
FB   341.88 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   2,837.72 (+0.08%)
TSLA   894.00 (+3.26%)
AMZN   3,435.01 (+0.58%)
NVDA   226.92 (+2.66%)
BABA   177.42 (+0.14%)
NIO   39.97 (+0.48%)
CGC   14.04 (-0.50%)
GE   103.15 (-2.69%)
AMD   119.33 (+2.53%)
MU   68.64 (+0.54%)
T   25.76 (-0.58%)
F   16.55 (+3.18%)
ACB   7.37 (-3.79%)
DIS   171.34 (+0.46%)
PFE   42.86 (+0.14%)
BA   214.34 (-0.85%)
AMC   39.24 (-4.01%)
S&P 500   4,549.78 (+0.30%)
DOW   35,603.08 (-0.02%)
QQQ   377.27 (+0.61%)
AAPL   149.48 (+0.15%)
MSFT   310.76 (+1.09%)
FB   341.88 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   2,837.72 (+0.08%)
TSLA   894.00 (+3.26%)
AMZN   3,435.01 (+0.58%)
NVDA   226.92 (+2.66%)
BABA   177.42 (+0.14%)
NIO   39.97 (+0.48%)
CGC   14.04 (-0.50%)
GE   103.15 (-2.69%)
AMD   119.33 (+2.53%)
MU   68.64 (+0.54%)
T   25.76 (-0.58%)
F   16.55 (+3.18%)
ACB   7.37 (-3.79%)
DIS   171.34 (+0.46%)
PFE   42.86 (+0.14%)
BA   214.34 (-0.85%)
AMC   39.24 (-4.01%)
S&P 500   4,549.78 (+0.30%)
DOW   35,603.08 (-0.02%)
QQQ   377.27 (+0.61%)
AAPL   149.48 (+0.15%)
MSFT   310.76 (+1.09%)
FB   341.88 (+0.32%)
GOOGL   2,837.72 (+0.08%)
TSLA   894.00 (+3.26%)
AMZN   3,435.01 (+0.58%)
NVDA   226.92 (+2.66%)
BABA   177.42 (+0.14%)
NIO   39.97 (+0.48%)
CGC   14.04 (-0.50%)
GE   103.15 (-2.69%)
AMD   119.33 (+2.53%)
MU   68.64 (+0.54%)
T   25.76 (-0.58%)
F   16.55 (+3.18%)
ACB   7.37 (-3.79%)
DIS   171.34 (+0.46%)
PFE   42.86 (+0.14%)
BA   214.34 (-0.85%)
AMC   39.24 (-4.01%)

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Thursday, October 21, 2021 | The Associated Press

A wave of buying in the last hour of trading left stocks mostly higher on Wall Street, enough for the S&P 500 to beat the record high close it set in early September.

The market had spent most of the day wobbling between gains and losses Thursday. Technology companies did well, despite a steep drop in IBM after the company reported disappointing revenue. IBM’s drop left the Dow Jones Industrial Average just barely in the red for the day. The Nasdaq rose.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.59 points, or 0.3%, to 4,549.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.26 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,603.08.

The Nasdaq rose 94.02 points, or 0.6%, to 15,215.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.42 points, or 0.3%, to 2,296.18.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 78.41 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 308.32 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 318.36 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.53 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 793.71 points, or 21.1%.

The Dow is up 4,996.60 points, or 16.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,327.42 points, or 18.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 321.33 points, or 16.3%.

Should you invest $1,000 in International Business Machines right now?

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
International Business Machines (IBM)2.6$128.33-9.6%5.11%21.64Hold$158.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.