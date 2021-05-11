How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, led by banks, industrial and health care companies.

Inflation remains a growing concern among investors, which would be a major drag on the overall market if it takes hold. Tech stocks, which get most of their valuation from the future profits those companies are expected to earn, become less valuable if inflation decreases the value of those earnings.

Commodity prices have been rising, particularly for industrial metals such as copper and platinum, as well as for energy commodities like gasoline and crude oil.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 36.33 points, or 0.9%, to 4,152.10.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 473.66, or 1.4%, to 34,269.16.

The Nasdaq fell 12.43 points, or 0.1%, to 13,389.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.71 points, or 0.3%, to 2,206.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 80.50 points, or 1.9%.

The Dow is down 508.60 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 362.81 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 64.64 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 396.03 points, or 10.5%.

The Dow is up 3,662.68 points, or 12%.

The Nasdaq is up 501.14 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 232.13 points, or 11.8%.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

It can be fun to invest in some speculative stocks. But it should go without saying that those stocks shouldn’t make up the bulk of your portfolio. In fact, it’s important to find a few good stocks that make up the base of your portfolio. These are momentum stocks that are in a strong uptrend.One way to find such stocks is to look at the most active stocks (or volume leaders). Shares of these companies are among the most traded or have the highest dollar volume of shares traded in a given trading day.Any stock may crack this list from time to time (for example, when there’s new news about the company). However, stocks tend to find their way on this list consistently that bear watching. That’s because this list indicates that there is pressure among investors to buy or sell the stock. And that makes an investor’s decision very simple.And that’s the reason we created this special presentation. The stocks on this list are among the most actively traded stocks on the market today. They also share a similar quality. They are coming off strong years in 2020 and seem to be showing some consolidation for another leg up.