How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks are closing mostly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 posting its first decline after seven consecutive gains.

Both the benchmark index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, while the Nasdaq edged higher. Bond prices rose, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury to its lowest level since February. Oil prices pulled back after jumping overnight when talks among members of the OPEC cartel and allied oil producing countries broke off amid a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over production levels.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 8.80 points, or 0.2%, to 4,343.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 208.98 points, or 0.6%, to 34,577.37.

The Nasdaq rose 24.32 points, or 0.2%, to 14,663.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 31.26 points, or 1.4%, to 2,274.50.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 587.47 points, or 15.6%.

The Dow is up 3,970.89 points, or 13%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,775.36 points, or 13.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 299.65 points, or 15.2%.

