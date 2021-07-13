How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday, bringing major indexes slightly below the record highs they set a day earlier.

Investors were weighing the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and concerns about inflation. Inflation has been a lingering concern for the markets as investors try to gauge how the Federal Reserve will respond to it.

The latest report from the Labor Department showed yet another increase in consumer prices in June that surprised economists. Banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase helped kick off the latest round of corporate earnings reports, along with PepsiCo.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 15.42 points, or 0.4%, to 4,369.21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.39 points, or 0.3%, to 34,888.79.

The Nasdaq fell 55.59 points, or 0.4%, to 14,677.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 42.96 points, or 1.9%, to 2,238.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 0.34 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is up 18.63 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 24.26 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 41.14 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 613.14 points, or 16.3%.

The Dow is up 4,282.31 points, or 14%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,789.37 points, or 13.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 264.01 points, or 13.4%.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) 1.8 $375.96 -1.2% 1.33% 8.06 Buy $388.70 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 2.2 $155.74 -1.4% 2.31% 12.37 Buy $158.65

Summer is generally a quiet time in the markets. Institutional investors, generally speaking, take some time away. In fact, that’s where the idiom “Sell in May and Go Away” comes from.But quiet doesn’t mean uneventful. The world still moves along even in the lazy months of summer. And at the moment, there are two conflicting views driving the market.One is the fear that everything’s a bubble that is just about to burst. We don’t recommend you get out of stocks, but let’s face it, things are more than just a little frothy.But there’s another view summarized by the acronym, YOLO (as in You Only Live Once). And these investors are committed to keeping the markets going higher. Even if it means going “all in” (whatever that means to them) on risky asset classes like NFTs or Dogecoin.We sincerely hope you take time to recharge (whatever that means to you) this summer. Whatever your personal beliefs, the reopening of our economy is a moment that deserves to be celebrated by all of us. But before you do, we recommend that you take a peek at these seven stocks that you can consider adding to your portfolio before you check out for the summer. These are likely to get as hot as a firecracker on the Fourth of July and should have you smiling when the summer ends.