How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, giving the S&P 500 its fifth straight gain and getting it closer to the record high it set in early September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also closed higher. Health care companies made some of the biggest gains. Johnson & Johnson rose after raising its 2021 profit forecast again. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 33.17 points, or 0.7%, to 4,519.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 198.70 points, or 0.6%, to 35,457.31.

The Nasdaq rose 107.28 points, or 0.7%, to 15,129.09.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.07 points, or 0.4%, to 2,275.91.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 48.26 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 162.55 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 231.75 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 10.26 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 763.56 points, or 20.3%.

The Dow is up 4,850.83 points, or 15.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,240.81 points, or 17.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 301.06 points, or 15.2%.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)2.8$163.87+2.3%2.59%24.64Buy$190.38
