S&P 500   4,700.90 (+0.39%)
DOW   36,142.22 (+0.15%)
QQQ   397.35 (+0.69%)
AAPL   151.07 (+0.71%)
MSFT   339.57 (+1.04%)
FB   343.63 (-1.13%)
GOOGL   2,958.00 (-0.37%)
AMZN   3,541.00 (-0.13%)
TSLA   1,054.04 (+4.01%)
NVDA   302.00 (+0.58%)
BABA   168.65 (+1.27%)
NIO   40.49 (-0.20%)
CGC   14.38 (-0.48%)
AMD   152.56 (+4.14%)
GE   103.37 (-3.09%)
MU   76.82 (+0.05%)
T   24.67 (-0.52%)
F   19.81 (-0.25%)
DIS   158.82 (+0.25%)
ACB   8.34 (+2.84%)
AMC   42.70 (+0.05%)
PFE   49.74 (+0.18%)
BA   226.17 (-2.97%)
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 | The Associated Press

Wall Street closed higher Tuesday as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from retailers and an encouraging update on consumer spending.

Home Depot rose 5.7% after the home improvement retailer reported surging sales and solid profits last quarter amid a hot housing market.

New data also showed Americans sharply increased their spending last month. Technology and health care companies also rose. Communications companies lagged the market.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 18.10 points, or 0.4%, to 4,700.90.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.77 points, or 0.2%, to 36,142.22.

The Nasdaq rose 120.01 points, or 0.8%, to 15,973.86.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.09 points, or 0.2%, to 2,405.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 18.05 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 41.91 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 112.90 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 6.75 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 944.83 points, or 25.2%.

The Dow is up 5,535.74 points, or 18.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,085.57 points, or 23.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 430.17 points, or 21.8%.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Home Depot (HD)2.9$392.55+5.8%1.68%27.61Buy$354.43
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

