How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

S&P 500   4,175.48 (+0.48%)
DOW   33,128.79 (+0.20%)
QQQ   318.82 (+1.78%)
AAPL   159.48 (+1.16%)
MSFT   281.78 (+1.54%)
FB   212.03 (+5.77%)
GOOGL   2,346.68 (+2.83%)
AMZN   2,485.07 (-0.02%)
TSLA   909.25 (+4.42%)
NVDA   196.02 (+5.69%)
BABA   100.38 (+3.39%)
NIO   17.53 (+4.97%)
AMD   91.13 (+6.56%)
CGC   6.06 (+0.17%)
MU   71.26 (+4.50%)
T   19.33 (+2.49%)
GE   77.66 (+4.17%)
F   14.56 (+2.82%)
DIS   113.55 (+1.72%)
AMC   15.51 (+1.37%)
PFE   49.29 (+0.45%)
PYPL   90.71 (+3.16%)
NFLX   199.87 (+5.00%)
S&P 500   4,175.48 (+0.48%)
DOW   33,128.79 (+0.20%)
QQQ   318.82 (+1.78%)
AAPL   159.48 (+1.16%)
MSFT   281.78 (+1.54%)
FB   212.03 (+5.77%)
GOOGL   2,346.68 (+2.83%)
AMZN   2,485.07 (-0.02%)
TSLA   909.25 (+4.42%)
NVDA   196.02 (+5.69%)
BABA   100.38 (+3.39%)
NIO   17.53 (+4.97%)
AMD   91.13 (+6.56%)
CGC   6.06 (+0.17%)
MU   71.26 (+4.50%)
T   19.33 (+2.49%)
GE   77.66 (+4.17%)
F   14.56 (+2.82%)
DIS   113.55 (+1.72%)
AMC   15.51 (+1.37%)
PFE   49.29 (+0.45%)
PYPL   90.71 (+3.16%)
NFLX   199.87 (+5.00%)
S&P 500   4,175.48 (+0.48%)
DOW   33,128.79 (+0.20%)
QQQ   318.82 (+1.78%)
AAPL   159.48 (+1.16%)
MSFT   281.78 (+1.54%)
FB   212.03 (+5.77%)
GOOGL   2,346.68 (+2.83%)
AMZN   2,485.07 (-0.02%)
TSLA   909.25 (+4.42%)
NVDA   196.02 (+5.69%)
BABA   100.38 (+3.39%)
NIO   17.53 (+4.97%)
AMD   91.13 (+6.56%)
CGC   6.06 (+0.17%)
MU   71.26 (+4.50%)
T   19.33 (+2.49%)
GE   77.66 (+4.17%)
F   14.56 (+2.82%)
DIS   113.55 (+1.72%)
AMC   15.51 (+1.37%)
PFE   49.29 (+0.45%)
PYPL   90.71 (+3.16%)
NFLX   199.87 (+5.00%)
S&P 500   4,175.48 (+0.48%)
DOW   33,128.79 (+0.20%)
QQQ   318.82 (+1.78%)
AAPL   159.48 (+1.16%)
MSFT   281.78 (+1.54%)
FB   212.03 (+5.77%)
GOOGL   2,346.68 (+2.83%)
AMZN   2,485.07 (-0.02%)
TSLA   909.25 (+4.42%)
NVDA   196.02 (+5.69%)
BABA   100.38 (+3.39%)
NIO   17.53 (+4.97%)
AMD   91.13 (+6.56%)
CGC   6.06 (+0.17%)
MU   71.26 (+4.50%)
T   19.33 (+2.49%)
GE   77.66 (+4.17%)
F   14.56 (+2.82%)
DIS   113.55 (+1.72%)
AMC   15.51 (+1.37%)
PFE   49.29 (+0.45%)
PYPL   90.71 (+3.16%)
NFLX   199.87 (+5.00%)

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors await Wednesday’s decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq rose. The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week as it steps up its fight against inflation, which is at a four-decade high. Banks and other financial stocks helped lift the market.

Energy stocks gained ground following solid earnings reports from BP and Devon Energy.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 20.10 points, or 0.5%, to 4,175.48.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.29 points, or 0.2%, to 33,128.79.

The Nasdaq rose 27.74 points, or 0.2%, to 12,563.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 15.94 points, or 0.8%, to 1,898.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 43.55 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 151.58 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 229.12 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 34.75 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 590.70 points, or 12.4%.

The Dow is down 3,209.51 points, or 8.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,081.21 points, or 19.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 346.46 points, or 15.4%.

Should you invest $1,000 in BP right now?

Before you consider BP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BP wasn't on the list.

While BP currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
BP (BP)
2.4553 of 5 stars		$31.18+8.6%4.14%13.98Buy$34.11
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.