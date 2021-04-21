How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks ended broadly higher on Wall Street after steadily gaining throughout the day.

The S&P 500 index added 0.9% Wednesday following its first back-to-back loss since March. Technology companies and banks helped lead the way higher. Communications stocks were among the only losers, led by a 7.4% drop in Netflix after the video streaming pioneer disappointed investors with a slowdown in subscriber additions.

Much of the market’s focus over the next two weeks will be on individual company stocks and how well their quarterly results turn out. Treasury yields held steady and crude oil prices fell.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 38.48 points, or 0.9%, to 4,173.42.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 316.01 points, or 0.9%, to 34,137.31.

The Nasdaq rose 163.95 points, or 1.2%, to 13,950.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 51.42 points, or 2.3% to 2,239.63.

For the week

The S&P 500 is down 12.05 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 63.36 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 102.12 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 23.04 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 417.35 points, or 11.1%.

The Dow is up 3,530.83 points, or 11.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,061.94 points, or 8.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 264.77 points, or 13.4%.

