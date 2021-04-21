How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks ended broadly higher on Wall Street after steadily gaining throughout the day.

The S&P 500 index added 0.9% Wednesday following its first back-to-back loss since March. Technology companies and banks helped lead the way higher. Communications stocks were among the only losers, led by a 7.4% drop in Netflix after the video streaming pioneer disappointed investors with a slowdown in subscriber additions.

Much of the market’s focus over the next two weeks will be on individual company stocks and how well their quarterly results turn out. Treasury yields held steady and crude oil prices fell.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 38.48 points, or 0.9%, to 4,173.42.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 316.01 points, or 0.9%, to 34,137.31.

The Nasdaq rose 163.95 points, or 1.2%, to 13,950.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 51.42 points, or 2.3% to 2,239.63.

For the week

The S&P 500 is down 12.05 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 63.36 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 102.12 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 23.04 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 417.35 points, or 11.1%.

The Dow is up 3,530.83 points, or 11.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,061.94 points, or 8.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 264.77 points, or 13.4%.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?



7 Stocks to Buy As Americans Receive Stimulus Checks

Millions of Americans will be receiving an additional $1,400 as part of the Biden stimulus plan after receiving $600 as part of the stimulus bill that President Trump back on December 27, 2020. Many already have.

For many Americans, there is a definite plan for how that money will be spent. And the usual suspects like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will likely continue to be busy. However, for other Americans, the money they receive will truly be like finding money. Both scenarios present different thoughts for investors.

You may agree with the payments. You may disagree with them. It really doesn’t matter, they’re coming and now as an investor, the question is how can you benefit from the new spending that will undoubtedly occur as a result of Americans receiving this stimulus?

We have some ideas and we’re sharing them with you in this special presentation. It’s comforting to remember that for many people receiving the stimulus checks will help ease the pressure from desperate circumstances.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy As Americans Receive Stimulus Checks".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.