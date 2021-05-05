How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Major U.S. stock indexes closed with mixed results Wednesday as a pullback in utilities and real estate companies kept gains elsewhere in the market in check.

The S&P 500 posted a gain of 0.1% to 4,167, after having been up 0.6% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97 points, or 0.3%, to 34,230, but the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4% after shedding an earlier gain.

Financial stocks were among the winners. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.3%. Energy companies also climbed. Exxon Mobil rose 3%..

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 2.93 points, or 0.1%, to 4,167.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.31, or 0.3%, to 34,230.34.

The Nasdaq fell 51.08 points, or 0.4%, to 13,582.42.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 6.92 points, or 0.3% to 2,241.37.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 13.58 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 355.49 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 380.25 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 25.08 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 411.52 points, or 11%.

The Dow is up 3,623.86 points, or 11.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 694.14 points, or 5.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 266.51 points, or 13.5%.

