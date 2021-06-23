How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks drifted to a mixed finish on Wall Street Wednesday, after tentative gains earlier in the day brought the S&P 500 back near a record high.

The benchmark index fell, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and a measure of small-company stocks rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped.

The market is stuck in a holding pattern as nervousness washes out of the market following last week’s jolt by the Federal Reserve, which said it could raise rates by 2023, earlier than previously expected.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.60 points, or 0.1%, to 4,241.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.34 points, or 0.2%, to 33,874.24.

The Nasdaq rose 18.46 points, or 0.1%, to 14,271.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.52 points, or 0.3%, to 2,303.47.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 75.39 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 584.16 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 241.36 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 65.72 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 485.77 points, or 12.9%.

The Dow is up 3,267.76 points, or 10.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,383.45 points, or 10.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 328.61 points, or 16.6%.

Featured Article: Options Trading - Understanding Strike Price

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) hitting new highs seemingly every day, it may seem like the wrong time to be looking at undervalued stocks. Or is it?From cannabis to cryptocurrencies, and let’s not forget electric vehicles the market seems to be blowing bubbles wherever you look. And that’s why now may be exactly the right time to zig while the market is sagging. And that means looking for undervalued stocks.But finding undervalued stocks is subjective. Some analysts use specific fundamental metrics. Others use technical analysis.However, the general idea is that you’re looking for stocks that are trading below their fair value.In some cases, these may be stocks whose financials are stronger than other stocks in their sector, but it’s trading at a lower price. In other cases, a company may have potential that is not reflected in its stock price. Put another way, undervalued stocks are stocks that have room to grow. That’s why they deserve a place in your portfolio.And that’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on stocks that are undervalued right at this time. An investment in these companies is likely to be rewarded because the stocks are moving under the radar from the broader market.