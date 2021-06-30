How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 edged higher Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose and the Nasdaq fell.

Optimism over the economy’s prospects as coronavirus restrictions continue to lift has sent the market to a series of record highs, including the third straight for the S&P 500. Trading Wednesday was relatively subdued as investors wait for the government’s monthly jobs report due out Friday.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 5.70 points, or 0.1%, to 4,297.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210.22 points, or 0.6%, to 34,502.51.

The Nasdaq fell 24.38 points, or 0.2%, to 14,503.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.71 points, or 0.1%, to 2,310.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 16.80 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 68.67 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 143.57 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 23.85 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 541.43 points, or 14.4%.

The Dow is up 3,896.03 points, or 12.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,615.67 points, or 12.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 335.69 points, or 17%.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Like any group of stocks related to travel and tourism, hotel stocks saw a steep drop in share prices in 2020. The leisure and hospitality sector that once had 15 million employees has lost 4 million jobs since February.Many major cities will be feeling the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for years. However, there is ample evidence that shows the pandemic may be coming to an end. The number of new cases is dropping. The number of those getting vaccinated is rising. And even in the cities with the most restrictive mitigation measures, the slow process of reopening is beginning.All of this can’t come fast enough for individuals who rely on the travel and tourism industry for their livelihood. Hotel chains had at least some revenue coming in the door. And when earnings season concludes, the more budget-friendly hotel chains may realize revenue that is 75% of its 2019 numbers. But that is not enough to bring the hotels to anywhere near full employment. Particularly with hotels that have bars and restaurants that have remained closed or open at limited capacity.Many economists are optimistic that travel may begin to look more normal by the summer of this year. And the global economy may deliver 6.4% GDP growth this year. With that in mind, the hotel chains with the best fundamentals and the broadest footprint will be in the best position as the economy reopens.