How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks are closing higher Wednesday, led by gains in Apple, Oracle and other tech companies.

The S&P 500 rose to a record high. Banks rose despite another drop in bond yields. Industrial stocks and health care companies were also among the gainers. Energy stocks fell as the price of oil dropped.

Stock indexes and Treasury yields had little reaction to the minutes from the June meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers, which showed Fed officials discussed the timing of reducing bond purchases.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 14.59 points, or 0.3%, to 4,358.13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.42 points, or 0.3%, to 34,681.79.

The Nasdaq rose 1.42 points, or less than 0.1%, to 14,665.06.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.66 points, or 1%, to 2,252.85.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.79 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 104.56 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 25.74 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 52.92 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 602.06 points, or 16%.

The Dow is up 4,075.31 points, or 13.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,776.78 points, or 13.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 277.99 points, or 14.1%.

