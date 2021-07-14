How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks ended a wobbly day on Wall Street with mixed results Wednesday as investors weighed the latest corporate earning reports and the Federal Reserve chair’s comments on inflation.

Technology companies made broad gains, while banks were mostly weaker after several of them reported their quarterly results. American Airlines rose after giving investors a strong outlook. Energy companies had some of the biggest losses, partly due to a drop in the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central bank’s position that inflation will eventually ease.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 5.09 points, or 0.1%, to 4,374.30.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.44 points, or 0.1%, to 34,933.23.

The Nasdaq fell 32.70 points, or 0.2%, to 14,644.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.51 points, or 1.6%, to 2,202.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 4.75 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 63.07 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 56.97 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 77.65 points, or 3.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 618.23 points, or 16.5%.

The Dow is up 4,326.75 points, or 14.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,756.67 points, or 13.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 227.50 points, or 11.5%.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

As if investing in the tech sector did not carry enough risk, there’s a new threat to the tech part of your portfolio. There is a growing sense that the United States Congress will seek to regulate some of the largest tech companies.At this point, it looks like several of the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet/Google) may be the initial targets. Some regulation, particularly regarding data security and privacy – not to mention censorship - would be welcome. But we all know it’s not likely to stop there.What will more extreme regulation look like? If the most vocal members of Congress hold sway, some of these companies may get broken up or face utility-like regulation. From an investment standpoint, it just adds uncertainty.The good news is that the tech sector encompasses many companies that are likely to avoid government regulation. With areas like cybersecurity, support for remote work, and mobile gaming to continue to pick up steam, there are other areas that can help boost your portfolio.And in this special presentation, we’ll give you seven of our picks for tech stocks that will avoid government regulation.