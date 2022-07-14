How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/14/2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

Wall Street closed lower Thursday and banks were among the biggest weights on the market following weak earnings and a warning from JPMorgan Chase.

JPMorgan Chase reported a sharp drop in earnings for its latest quarter, falling short of forecasts. CEO Jamie Dimon reaffirmed a pessimistic view for the economy.

Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier. It follows a worrisome report on Wednesday showing consumer inflation is still accelerating.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.40 points, or 0.3%, to 3,790.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.62 points, or 0.5%, to 30,630.17.

The Nasdaq rose 3.60 points, less than 0.1%, to 11,251.19.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.53 points, or 1.1%, to 1,707.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 109.00 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is down 707.98 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 384.12 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 61.86 points, or 3.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 975.80 points, or 20.5%.

The Dow is down 5,708.13 points, or 15.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,393.79 points, or 28.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 537.81 points, or 24%.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 3.1598 of 5 stars $112.95 +4.6% 3.54% 9.07 Moderate Buy $143.95

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here