Hurricane leads Allegiant to delay Florida resort opening

Fri., October 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

An Allegiant Air flight to Bellville, Ill., taxis at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport on Wednesday June 6, 2018, in Valparaiso, Fla. The parent of Allegiant Air says it's pushing back the opening of a resort in Florida because of damage from Hurricane Ian. Allegiant Travel Company said Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, that its Sunseeker resort will sell rooms starting next September instead of next May. (Nick Tomecek/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The parent of Allegiant Air said Friday that damage from Hurricane Ian has caused the company to delay the planned opening of a resort north of Fort Myers, Florida.

Allegiant Travel Co. said its Sunseeker resort had been selling rooms for as early as next May 2023, but that hurricane-related delays caused the resort to push back the opening to next September.

The company said the extent of the damage is not yet known. The final damage assessment and the availability of construction resources could cause the new opening date to be moved up or back, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant said access to the resort site has been limited since last week's storm, but it appears that damage was limited because structures are being built 16 feet above the normal high tide line and the company built a seawall along Charlotte Harbor.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
2.7126 of 5 stars		$70.19-4.7%N/A27.31Moderate Buy$155.60
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

