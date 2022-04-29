S&P 500   4,287.50
DOW   33,916.39
QQQ   328.01
Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook 
Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity 
Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin
US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last
Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment
S&P 500   4,287.50
DOW   33,916.39
QQQ   328.01
Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook 
Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity 
Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin
US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last
Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment
S&P 500   4,287.50
DOW   33,916.39
QQQ   328.01
Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook 
Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity 
Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin
US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last
Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment
S&P 500   4,287.50
DOW   33,916.39
QQQ   328.01
Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook 
Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity 
Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe at little cost to Kremlin
US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last
Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment

IAEA: Japan making progress on Fukushima water release plan

Friday, April 29, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said Friday that Japan is making “significant progress” on its plans to release treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant next year.

A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited the plant in February and met with officials from the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

“Japan has made significant progress in its preparations, and the task force is satisfied that TEPCO and METI have identified the appropriate next steps for the water discharge scheduled for 2023,” IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

Japan has sought the IAEA’s assistance to ensure the release meets international safety standards and to reassure neighboring countries that have sharply criticized the plan. Grossi said the agency's experts would continue working so the team “can provide its conclusions before the discharge.”

The water is being stored in about 1,000 tanks at the damaged plant which must be removed so that facilities can be built for its decommissioning. The tanks are expected to reach their capacity of 1.37 million tons later this year.

A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed the Fukushima plant’s cooling systems, causing the meltdown of three reactors and the release of large amounts of radiation. Water used since the accident to cool the damaged reactor cores, which remain highly radioactive, has leaked extensively.

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.