Industry group sees $8.2B insured damage from German floods

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 | The Associated Press


FILE -In this July 15, 2021 file photo estroyed houses are seen close to the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany. Devastating floods in western Germany last month likely caused insured damage to the tune of about 7 billion euros ($8.2 billion), an insurance industry group said Wednesday, significantly increasing its previous estimate. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)

BERLIN (AP) — Devastating floods in western Germany last month likely caused insured damage to the tune of about 7 billion euros ($8.2 billion), an insurance industry group said Wednesday, significantly increasing its previous estimate.

More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the July 14-15 floods, which also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. Heavy rainfall turned small streams into raging torrents, sweeping away houses, bridges and cars.

Joerg Asmussen, the head of the German Insurance Association said that residential buildings, household equipment and damage to companies accounted for about 6.5 billion euros ($7.6 billion) of the estimated damage, while vehicles accounted for another 450 million euros ($529 million).

The umbrella group for private insurers had previously estimated that insured damage would total 4.5 billion to 5.5 billion euros. ($5.3 billion to $6.5 billion).

The association said the total damage from the floods will be well above its estimates because many buildings weren't insured for “elementary damage” from events such as floods.

It said that almost all residential buildings in Germany are insured against storms and hail, but only 46% are insured against further dangers such as strong rain and floods.

The German government has agreed to provide 30 billion euros ($35 billion) to help rebuild regions hit by the floods.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.