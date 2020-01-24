Log in

Intel, Broadcom rise; Harsco, American Airlines fall

Posted on Friday, January 24th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Intel Corp., up $5.15 to $68.47

The world's largest chipmaker blew past Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations and gave an upbeat profit forecast.

Atlassian Corp., up $14.15 to $146.79

The software company handily beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts as subscription revenue surged.

American Express Co., up $3.74 to $135.11

The credit card issuer and global payments company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

First Financial Bankshares Inc., up 42 cents to $34.56

The regional bank's fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.

Broadcom Inc., up $4.35 to $324

The chipmaker will supply wireless components to Apple in deals that could generate $15 billion in revenue.

Harsco Corp., down $3.64 to $15.80

The environmental services company warned investors about a weak fourth quarter because of lower demand.

Synovus Financial Corp., down $2.80 to $36.64

The bank's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

American Airlines Group Inc., down $1.16 to $27.64

Airlines and other companies in the travel and tourism industries fell as a virus outbreak in China spreads.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)$34.56+1.2%1.39%29.04Hold$33.00
American Airlines Group (AAL)$27.64flat1.45%7.79Hold$34.85
American Express (AXP)$135.11flat1.27%16.34Buy$129.74
Harsco (HSC)$15.80-18.7%N/A2.51Buy$27.50
Synovus Financial (SNV)$36.64flat3.28%10.84Buy$43.60

More on MarketBeat
Analysts Hate These 12 StocksAnalysts Hate These 12 Stocks
12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio
Top Ten Brokerages You Can TrustTop Ten Brokerages You Can Trust
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning
20 Stocks Analysts Can20 Stocks Analysts Can't Stop Upgrading
12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel