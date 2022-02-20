S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead
Ethiopia starts partial power generation from Blue Nile dam
Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again
UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate
EU foreign policy chief: Bloc won't accept Bosnia breakup
How to Create the Ultimate Self-Care Routine in 2022
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead
Ethiopia starts partial power generation from Blue Nile dam
Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again
UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate
EU foreign policy chief: Bloc won't accept Bosnia breakup
How to Create the Ultimate Self-Care Routine in 2022
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead
Ethiopia starts partial power generation from Blue Nile dam
Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again
UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate
EU foreign policy chief: Bloc won't accept Bosnia breakup
How to Create the Ultimate Self-Care Routine in 2022
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead
Ethiopia starts partial power generation from Blue Nile dam
Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again
UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate
EU foreign policy chief: Bloc won't accept Bosnia breakup
How to Create the Ultimate Self-Care Routine in 2022

Investor pushes McDonald's to change the way it buys pork

Sunday, February 20, 2022 | The Associated Press


This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. McDonald’s ended 2021 on a high note, with U.S. customers spending more and fewer restaurant closures in Europe. The burger giant said Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, that global same-store sales rose 12.3% for the quarter. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CHICAGO (AP) —

An activist investor is trying to make McDonald's change the way it buys pork for its bacon cheeseburgers and sausage patties.

Investor Carl Icahn has nominated two new candidates for McDonald's board of directors, the fast food chain confirmed Sunday.

The issue Icahn wants to change is that some of McDonald's pork suppliers confine pregnant pigs in small crates. McDonald's vowed a decade ago to phase out using pork from suppliers who use such crates.

The fast food giant said Sunday it expects to source 85 to 90% of its U.S. pork from pigs not housed in gestation crates during pregnancy by the end of this year.

Icahn's nominees will stand for election at McDonald's 2022 annual meeting, the company said.

The move comes as investor-led board shakeups have gathered steam. Last year, several members of Exxon's board of directors were ousted as investors pressured the company to take climate change more seriously.

Should you invest $1,000 in Exxon Mobil right now?

Before you consider Exxon Mobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exxon Mobil wasn't on the list.

While Exxon Mobil currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Exxon Mobil (XOM)3.2$77.36-1.1%4.55%-55.65Hold$70.76
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.