IRS asks Treasury watchdog to probe Comey, McCabe audits

×
S&P 500   3,898.08 (+1.38%)
DOW   31,322.50 (+0.92%)
QQQ   295.17 (+2.21%)
AAPL   146.31 (+2.37%)
MSFT   268.30 (+0.79%)
META   172.52 (+1.62%)
GOOGL   2,379.28 (+3.83%)
AMZN   116.72 (+2.09%)
TSLA   734.83 (+5.70%)
NVDA   159.33 (+5.31%)
NIO   22.67 (+8.83%)
BABA   123.54 (+3.71%)
AMD   79.76 (+5.85%)
MU   59.03 (+2.89%)
CGC   2.73 (+3.02%)
T   21.14 (+0.24%)
GE   62.75 (+1.92%)
F   11.67 (+5.52%)
DIS   97.42 (+1.39%)
AMC   14.64 (+16.47%)
PFE   53.49 (+1.40%)
PYPL   74.89 (+2.25%)
NFLX   190.15 (+3.31%)
S&P 500   3,898.08 (+1.38%)
DOW   31,322.50 (+0.92%)
QQQ   295.17 (+2.21%)
AAPL   146.31 (+2.37%)
MSFT   268.30 (+0.79%)
META   172.52 (+1.62%)
GOOGL   2,379.28 (+3.83%)
AMZN   116.72 (+2.09%)
TSLA   734.83 (+5.70%)
NVDA   159.33 (+5.31%)
NIO   22.67 (+8.83%)
BABA   123.54 (+3.71%)
AMD   79.76 (+5.85%)
MU   59.03 (+2.89%)
CGC   2.73 (+3.02%)
T   21.14 (+0.24%)
GE   62.75 (+1.92%)
F   11.67 (+5.52%)
DIS   97.42 (+1.39%)
AMC   14.64 (+16.47%)
PFE   53.49 (+1.40%)
PYPL   74.89 (+2.25%)
NFLX   190.15 (+3.31%)
S&P 500   3,898.08 (+1.38%)
DOW   31,322.50 (+0.92%)
QQQ   295.17 (+2.21%)
AAPL   146.31 (+2.37%)
MSFT   268.30 (+0.79%)
META   172.52 (+1.62%)
GOOGL   2,379.28 (+3.83%)
AMZN   116.72 (+2.09%)
TSLA   734.83 (+5.70%)
NVDA   159.33 (+5.31%)
NIO   22.67 (+8.83%)
BABA   123.54 (+3.71%)
AMD   79.76 (+5.85%)
MU   59.03 (+2.89%)
CGC   2.73 (+3.02%)
T   21.14 (+0.24%)
GE   62.75 (+1.92%)
F   11.67 (+5.52%)
DIS   97.42 (+1.39%)
AMC   14.64 (+16.47%)
PFE   53.49 (+1.40%)
PYPL   74.89 (+2.25%)
NFLX   190.15 (+3.31%)
S&P 500   3,898.08 (+1.38%)
DOW   31,322.50 (+0.92%)
QQQ   295.17 (+2.21%)
AAPL   146.31 (+2.37%)
MSFT   268.30 (+0.79%)
META   172.52 (+1.62%)
GOOGL   2,379.28 (+3.83%)
AMZN   116.72 (+2.09%)
TSLA   734.83 (+5.70%)
NVDA   159.33 (+5.31%)
NIO   22.67 (+8.83%)
BABA   123.54 (+3.71%)
AMD   79.76 (+5.85%)
MU   59.03 (+2.89%)
CGC   2.73 (+3.02%)
T   21.14 (+0.24%)
GE   62.75 (+1.92%)
F   11.67 (+5.52%)
DIS   97.42 (+1.39%)
AMC   14.64 (+16.47%)
PFE   53.49 (+1.40%)
PYPL   74.89 (+2.25%)
NFLX   190.15 (+3.31%)

IRS asks Treasury watchdog to probe Comey, McCabe audits

Thursday, July 7, 2022 | The Associated Press

James Comey
Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill Washington, Dec. 17, 2018. The commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service has asked the Treasury Department’s inspector general to immediately review the circumstances surrounding intensive tax audits that targeted ex-FBI Director James Comey and ex-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS commissioner has asked the Treasury Department’s inspector general to immediately review the circumstances surrounding intensive tax audits that targeted ex-FBI Director James Comey and ex-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, both frequent targets of President Donald Trump’s anger.

IRS spokesperson Jodie Reynolds said Thursday that IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig had personally reached out to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Reynolds said the agency has officially referred the matter to the inspector general.

But Reynolds insisted it is “ludicrous and untrue to suggest that senior IRS officials somehow targeted specific individuals for National Research Program audits.”

The probe comes a day after The New York Times reported that Comey and McCabe were subjected to rare IRS audits of their tax returns. The newspaper said Comey was informed of the audit in 2019 and McCabe learned he was under scrutiny in 2021.

Trump repeatedly attacked both men over the FBI’s Russia investigation that shadowed his presidency for years. Trump fired Comey in 2017 in the midst of the Russia probe.

McCabe was fired in March 2018 after the Justice Department’s inspector general concluded he had authorized the release of information to a newspaper reporter and then misled internal investigators about his role in the leak. The termination by Jeff Sessions, the attorney general at the time, came hours before McCabe was due to retire.


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

Today’s interview is a little different, in that you get a LOT of market perspective from someone who’s been analyzing stocks from the ground up, for more than three decades. In this conversation, Kate chats with Nancy Zambell, the chief analyst for the Cabot Money Club Letter - and Nancy has a really deep and varied background in the financial industry - as she mentions in this interview, she’s been a banker, real estate professional, and a stock market analyst.

Listen Now to Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.