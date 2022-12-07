Japan's economy shrank less in July-Sept, revised data show





TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy contracted less than previously thought in the last quarter, weathering the country's latest big COVID wave with less damage than had been thought.

The Cabinet Office reported Thursday that the economy shrank at a 0.8% annual rate in July-September. That was better than minus 1.2% annual growth reported earlier.

In quarterly terms, the world's third-largest economy contracted 0.2% instead of 0.3%.

Pandemic precautions eased in the late summer, allowing normal business activity and travel to resume after many months of on-again, off-again limits. Exports also were stronger than earlier thought, expanding 2.1% in annual terms, up from the earlier estimate of 1.9%.

Growth in the last fiscal year, which ended in March, also was revised upward to an annual 2.5% pace from 2.3%. The new data also showed corporate investment rose more than reported earlier.

The economy has picked up steam in the current quarter, as border controls were eased to allow foreign tourists to enter the country. But subdued demand from China and slowing growth in other major markets as central banks raise interest rates to counter inflation are expected to limit the pace of recovery.

Decades-high inflation poses another threat, undermining purchasing power and raising costs for both businesses and consumers in a country that depends heavily on imports. With the economy still in the doldrums, the Bank of Japan has shied away from the interest rate hikes being used to slow growth and relieve price pressures in the U.S. and elsewhere. That has weakened the Japanese yen versus the U.S. dollars, compounding the impact of higher costs for oil, gas and other commodities.

This article presents seven large-cap stocks that are regarded as cheap based on their price-to-earnings ratio. The price-to-earnings ratio tells an investor how much they are paying per share for every dollar of a company's profit.

You can find a stock's P/E ratio by dividing its stock price by its earnings per share. That looks like this:

P/E Ratio = Stock Price/Earnings per share (EPS)

For example, if a company is reporting earnings of $3 per share and their stock is selling for $30 per share, the P/E ratio is 10 ($30 per share/$3 per share). Many investors will look at a benchmark index like the S&P 500 as their guide for defining if a company's P/E ratio makes a stock cheap or expensive. At the time of this writing, the average P/E ratio for stocks in the S&P 500 was 14x to 17x. That is the range we're using for determining if a stock is cheap.

Of course, what is considered a “good" P/E ratio may depend on the market sector. For example, technology stocks tend to have a higher P/E ratio than the S&P average because they are projected to have stronger earnings and stock price growth than the broader market.

View the Stocks Here .