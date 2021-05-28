 Skip to main content

JD Logistics shares jumps in Hong Kong stock debut

Friday, May 28, 2021 | Zen Soo, Associated Press


Willie Tan, an executive officer of Skechers Greater China, and customer of JD Logistics sound the gong together with a robot arm at a a ceremony to observe virtually the listing of JD Logistics on the Hong Kong stock exchange from JD.com headquarters in Beijing on Friday, May 28, 2021. JD Logistics' shares jumped 14% in their trading debut Friday in Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. It is the latest technology company to list in the semi-autonomous Chinese city as Beijing intensifies scrutiny of the technology sector. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

HONG KONG (AP) — JD Logistics' shares jumped 14% in their trading debut Friday in Hong Kong.

The company is a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. It is the latest technology company to list in the semi-autonomous Chinese city as Beijing intensifies scrutiny of the technology sector.

The firm raised $3.1 billion in its initial public offering. That’s the second largest for this year in Hong Kong after short-video firm Kuaishou raised $5.3 billion.

Beijing recently has cracked down on China's thriving internet industry, seeking to exert more control and curb anti-competitive behavior, with actions taken against companies including Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan.

