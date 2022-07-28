S&P 500   4,130.29
JetBlue buys Spirit for $3.8 billion

Thu., July 28, 2022 | Associated Press


A line of Spirit Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport on May 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Spirit Airlines shareholders could pick a preferred buyer for their airline Wednesday, July 27, 2022, when they are scheduled to vote on one of the offers for the budget carrier. Shareholders appear to be leaning against the bid preferred by Spirit’s board, a merger offer from Frontier Airlines that is currently worth more than $2.6 billion. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

JetBlue is buying Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, creating the nation's fifth largest airline.

The agreement Thursday comes a day after Spirit's attempt to merge with Frontier Airlines fell apart.

JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per share in cash payable once Spirit stockholders approve the transaction. There's also a ticking fee of 10 cents per month starting in January 2023 through closing.

The combined airline will have a fleet of 458 aircraft. The airlines will continue to operate independently until after the transaction closes.

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
JetBlue Airways (JBLU)
2.1677 of 5 stars		$8.42+0.6%N/A-14.27Hold$14.88
