JetBlue buys Spirit for $3.8 billion













JetBlue is buying Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, creating the nation's fifth largest airline.

The agreement Thursday comes a day after Spirit's attempt to merge with Frontier Airlines fell apart.

JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per share in cash payable once Spirit stockholders approve the transaction. There's also a ticking fee of 10 cents per month starting in January 2023 through closing.

The combined airline will have a fleet of 458 aircraft. The airlines will continue to operate independently until after the transaction closes.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target JetBlue Airways (JBLU) 2.1677 of 5 stars $8.42 +0.6% N/A -14.27 Hold $14.88

