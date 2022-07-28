JetBlue buys Spirit for $3.8 billion

A line of Spirit Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport on May 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Spirit Airlines shareholders could pick a preferred buyer for their airline Wednesday, July 27, 2022, when they are scheduled to vote on one of the offers for the budget carrier. Shareholders appear to be leaning against the bid preferred by Spirit’s board, a merger offer from Frontier Airlines that is currently worth more than $2.6 billion. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Frontier Airlines jets sit at gates at Denver International Airport on Sept. 22, 2019, in Denver. Spirit Airlines is again postponing a shareholder vote on its proposed merger deal with Frontier Airlines, after Frontier's CEO said in a letter that his airline is “very far” from winning approval by Spirit shareholders. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
A Spirit Airlines jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pa., on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Spirit announced on Thursday, July 7, 2022, that it would again postpone a vote on the proposed merger with Frontier, a sign that it lacks shareholder support for the merger in the face of a rival bid by JetBlue Airways. Spirit delayed the vote by a week, until July 15. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
JetBlue is buying Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, creating the nation's fifth largest airline.
The agreement Thursday comes a day after Spirit's attempt to merge with Frontier Airlines fell apart.
JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per share in cash payable once Spirit stockholders approve the transaction. There's also a ticking fee of 10 cents per month starting in January 2023 through closing.
The combined airline will have a fleet of 458 aircraft. The airlines will continue to operate independently until after the transaction closes.
