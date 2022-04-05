JetBlue makes offer for Spirit Airlines, could spark bid war

S&P 500   4,525.12 (-1.26%)
DOW   34,641.18 (-0.80%)
QQQ   361.10 (-2.22%)
AAPL   175.12 (-1.86%)
MSFT   310.95 (-1.28%)
FB   231.84 (-0.88%)
GOOGL   2,811.82 (-1.67%)
AMZN   3,281.59 (-2.53%)
TSLA   1,089.50 (-4.88%)
NVDA   259.31 (-5.22%)
BABA   111.00 (-5.53%)
NIO   22.47 (-5.79%)
AMD   106.82 (-3.36%)
CGC   7.38 (-5.02%)
MU   74.61 (-3.94%)
GE   90.10 (-2.09%)
T   23.89 (-1.20%)
F   15.82 (-5.04%)
DIS   135.62 (-2.14%)
AMC   21.21 (-9.01%)
PFE   51.24 (+0.59%)
PYPL   117.65 (-3.45%)
BA   182.65 (-4.46%)
S&P 500   4,525.12 (-1.26%)
DOW   34,641.18 (-0.80%)
QQQ   361.10 (-2.22%)
AAPL   175.12 (-1.86%)
MSFT   310.95 (-1.28%)
FB   231.84 (-0.88%)
GOOGL   2,811.82 (-1.67%)
AMZN   3,281.59 (-2.53%)
TSLA   1,089.50 (-4.88%)
NVDA   259.31 (-5.22%)
BABA   111.00 (-5.53%)
NIO   22.47 (-5.79%)
AMD   106.82 (-3.36%)
CGC   7.38 (-5.02%)
MU   74.61 (-3.94%)
GE   90.10 (-2.09%)
T   23.89 (-1.20%)
F   15.82 (-5.04%)
DIS   135.62 (-2.14%)
AMC   21.21 (-9.01%)
PFE   51.24 (+0.59%)
PYPL   117.65 (-3.45%)
BA   182.65 (-4.46%)
S&P 500   4,525.12 (-1.26%)
DOW   34,641.18 (-0.80%)
QQQ   361.10 (-2.22%)
AAPL   175.12 (-1.86%)
MSFT   310.95 (-1.28%)
FB   231.84 (-0.88%)
GOOGL   2,811.82 (-1.67%)
AMZN   3,281.59 (-2.53%)
TSLA   1,089.50 (-4.88%)
NVDA   259.31 (-5.22%)
BABA   111.00 (-5.53%)
NIO   22.47 (-5.79%)
AMD   106.82 (-3.36%)
CGC   7.38 (-5.02%)
MU   74.61 (-3.94%)
GE   90.10 (-2.09%)
T   23.89 (-1.20%)
F   15.82 (-5.04%)
DIS   135.62 (-2.14%)
AMC   21.21 (-9.01%)
PFE   51.24 (+0.59%)
PYPL   117.65 (-3.45%)
BA   182.65 (-4.46%)
S&P 500   4,525.12 (-1.26%)
DOW   34,641.18 (-0.80%)
QQQ   361.10 (-2.22%)
AAPL   175.12 (-1.86%)
MSFT   310.95 (-1.28%)
FB   231.84 (-0.88%)
GOOGL   2,811.82 (-1.67%)
AMZN   3,281.59 (-2.53%)
TSLA   1,089.50 (-4.88%)
NVDA   259.31 (-5.22%)
BABA   111.00 (-5.53%)
NIO   22.47 (-5.79%)
AMD   106.82 (-3.36%)
CGC   7.38 (-5.02%)
MU   74.61 (-3.94%)
GE   90.10 (-2.09%)
T   23.89 (-1.20%)
F   15.82 (-5.04%)
DIS   135.62 (-2.14%)
AMC   21.21 (-9.01%)
PFE   51.24 (+0.59%)
PYPL   117.65 (-3.45%)
BA   182.65 (-4.46%)

JetBlue makes offer for Spirit Airlines, could spark bid war

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | David Koenig, AP Airlines Writer


The tail of a JetBlue Airways Airbus A321 is shown as the plane prepares to take off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. JetBlue Airways is trying to buy Spirit Airlines and break up a plan for Spirit to merge with fellow budget airline Frontier. Spirit said Tuesday, April 5, 2022, that JetBlue offered $33 a share, or about $3.6 billion. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

JetBlue Airways has offered to buy Spirit Airlines for about $3.6 billion and break up a plan for Spirit to merge with rival budget carrier Frontier Airlines.

Spirit said Tuesday that its board will evaluate the JetBlue bid and decide what's best for its shareholders.

JetBlue offered $33 per share in cash, which would be about 40% higher than Frontier would pay for Spirit under terms of a deal announced in February. Frontier’s offer in cash and stock was worth $2.9 billion when it was announced, but Frontier shares have fallen since then, reducing the value to Spirit shareholders.

Shares of Florida-based Spirit soared 22% after The New York Times first reported the JetBlue bid Tuesday.

A Frontier-Spirit tie-up would combine Frontier’s route map in the western United States with Spirit’s network along the East Coast and the Caribbean. Both are discount airlines that offer rock-bottom fares and make up some of the difference by charging extra for many things that bigger airlines include in the ticket price, including carry-on bags and soft drinks.

JetBlue is not the same kind of so-called ultra-low-cost-carrier. Moreover, Frontier and Spirit are small enough that their deal might not get close scrutiny from antitrust regulators. Those same regulators already weighed in last year to attempt block a much more limited partnership between JetBlue and American Airlines.

Should you invest $1,000 in JetBlue Airways right now?

Before you consider JetBlue Airways, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JetBlue Airways wasn't on the list.

While JetBlue Airways currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
JetBlue Airways (JBLU)2.4$13.65-7.0%N/A-23.53Hold$19.05
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.