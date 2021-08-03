JetBlue not departing New York for Florida, expanding at JFK

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 | The Associated Press


FILE- In this March 16, 2017, file photo, a Jet Blue airplane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. JetBlue is staying in the Big Apple. The airline said Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 that it will keep its headquarters in New York and expand its flagship terminal at JFK Airport. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue is not departing New York.

The low-cost airline announced Tuesday that it will keep its headquarters in Queens and expand its flagship terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

JetBlue had considered moving its headquarters to Florida when its lease at a building in Long Island City ends in 2023. The airline already operates a training center in Orlando and has a subsidiary based in Fort Lauderdale.

Instead, the airline said that after going through a competitive bidding process it intends to stay in New York where it began in 1998. The airline will negotiate a new lease for its headquarters building.

CEO Robin Hayes said New York is still a great place to live, work and visit, and JetBlue wants to help the city recover from the pandemic.

The announcement was praised immediately by leaders in New York.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said JetBlue’s growth at JFK Airport will create thousands of new jobs. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the airline has promoted travel to the entire state. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city's recovery means keeping iconic companies like JetBlue.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
JetBlue Airways (JBLU)2.1$14.67-0.1%N/A-4.37Hold$20.46
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

