JetBlue's bid for Spirit centers on adding planes to fleet

S&P 500   4,481.15 (-0.97%)
DOW   34,496.51 (-0.42%)
QQQ   353.26 (-2.17%)
AAPL   171.83 (-1.85%)
MSFT   299.50 (-3.66%)
FB   223.30 (-3.68%)
GOOGL   2,730.96 (-2.88%)
AMZN   3,175.12 (-3.23%)
TSLA   1,045.76 (-4.17%)
NVDA   244.07 (-5.88%)
BABA   107.68 (-2.99%)
NIO   21.68 (-3.52%)
AMD   103.67 (-2.95%)
CGC   7.18 (-2.84%)
MU   73.78 (-1.11%)
GE   89.91 (-0.21%)
T   24.03 (+0.59%)
F   15.39 (-2.72%)
DIS   132.57 (-2.25%)
AMC   20.39 (-3.87%)
PFE   52.87 (+3.18%)
PYPL   112.49 (-4.39%)
BA   178.72 (-2.15%)
S&P 500   4,481.15 (-0.97%)
DOW   34,496.51 (-0.42%)
QQQ   353.26 (-2.17%)
AAPL   171.83 (-1.85%)
MSFT   299.50 (-3.66%)
FB   223.30 (-3.68%)
GOOGL   2,730.96 (-2.88%)
AMZN   3,175.12 (-3.23%)
TSLA   1,045.76 (-4.17%)
NVDA   244.07 (-5.88%)
BABA   107.68 (-2.99%)
NIO   21.68 (-3.52%)
AMD   103.67 (-2.95%)
CGC   7.18 (-2.84%)
MU   73.78 (-1.11%)
GE   89.91 (-0.21%)
T   24.03 (+0.59%)
F   15.39 (-2.72%)
DIS   132.57 (-2.25%)
AMC   20.39 (-3.87%)
PFE   52.87 (+3.18%)
PYPL   112.49 (-4.39%)
BA   178.72 (-2.15%)
S&P 500   4,481.15 (-0.97%)
DOW   34,496.51 (-0.42%)
QQQ   353.26 (-2.17%)
AAPL   171.83 (-1.85%)
MSFT   299.50 (-3.66%)
FB   223.30 (-3.68%)
GOOGL   2,730.96 (-2.88%)
AMZN   3,175.12 (-3.23%)
TSLA   1,045.76 (-4.17%)
NVDA   244.07 (-5.88%)
BABA   107.68 (-2.99%)
NIO   21.68 (-3.52%)
AMD   103.67 (-2.95%)
CGC   7.18 (-2.84%)
MU   73.78 (-1.11%)
GE   89.91 (-0.21%)
T   24.03 (+0.59%)
F   15.39 (-2.72%)
DIS   132.57 (-2.25%)
AMC   20.39 (-3.87%)
PFE   52.87 (+3.18%)
PYPL   112.49 (-4.39%)
BA   178.72 (-2.15%)
S&P 500   4,481.15 (-0.97%)
DOW   34,496.51 (-0.42%)
QQQ   353.26 (-2.17%)
AAPL   171.83 (-1.85%)
MSFT   299.50 (-3.66%)
FB   223.30 (-3.68%)
GOOGL   2,730.96 (-2.88%)
AMZN   3,175.12 (-3.23%)
TSLA   1,045.76 (-4.17%)
NVDA   244.07 (-5.88%)
BABA   107.68 (-2.99%)
NIO   21.68 (-3.52%)
AMD   103.67 (-2.95%)
CGC   7.18 (-2.84%)
MU   73.78 (-1.11%)
GE   89.91 (-0.21%)
T   24.03 (+0.59%)
F   15.39 (-2.72%)
DIS   132.57 (-2.25%)
AMC   20.39 (-3.87%)
PFE   52.87 (+3.18%)
PYPL   112.49 (-4.39%)
BA   178.72 (-2.15%)

JetBlue's bid for Spirit centers on adding planes to fleet

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | David Koenig , AP Airlines Writer


FILE- Robin Hayes, CEO President and Director, JetBlue Airways Corporation, speaks at the 14th Annual Aviation Summit in Washington, on March 17, 2015. JetBlue Airways executives explained to Wall Street on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, why they're offering to pay $3.6 billion for Spirit Airlines, a proposed combination that has received a chilly reception from investors. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

JetBlue Airways executives explained to Wall Street on Wednesday why they're offering to pay $3.6 billion for Spirit Airlines, a proposed combination that has received a chilly reception from investors.

JetBlue doesn’t want Spirit’s ultra-low-cost business model, and certainly it doesn’t want Spirit’s last-place ranking in government-compiled customer complaints. But it does want Spirit’s fleet of Airbus jets, and especially its fat stack of orders for more planes.

New York-based JetBlue needs more planes to compete more evenly with the four biggest U.S. airlines — American, Delta, United and Southwest. But airplane manufacturers Airbus and rival Boeing have long backlogs that make it hard to grow as quickly as JetBlue would like.

“When I think about what are the key benefits of this transaction ... first of all, between Spirit and JetBlue, we have a really compelling order book,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said on a call with analysts. “The supply of new airplanes over the next several years is very challenging.”

Buying Spirit “is speeding up what it would take us years to do” alone, Hayes said.

JetBlue has more than 280 planes. Spirit had 173 at the start of 2022, and has orders to receive another 120 from Airbus through 2027, according to regulatory filings.

JetBlue said late Tuesday that it will seek to upend a $2.9 billion offer by Frontier Airlines that was supported by Spirit’s CEO when that deal was announced in February. There could be a bidding war — Frontier declined to say Wednesday whether it will sweeten its offer now that JetBlue has jumped in.

Spirit said its board is considering the unsolicited JetBlue bid.

So far, investors are underwhelmed by the JetBlue move. They sent JetBlue shares down nearly 9% on Wednesday and more than 15% since news of the offer broke.

JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker said the merits of a JetBlue-Spirit merger are not as clear as other possible U.S. airline combinations, although it would let JetBlue expand faster than it could otherwise do in growth markets like South Florida and Los Angeles.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth downgraded her rating on JetBlue shares to “market perform.” She said “airline mergers are never easy,” combining workforces will be hard, JetBlue will add debt, and the whole exercise could distract from JetBlue’s budding partnership with American Airlines in the Northeast.

The Justice Department sued to block that deal with American — a trial is scheduled this fall — and antitrust regulators could object to overlap between JetBlue and Spirit on the East Coast, especially Florida.

Hayes said JetBlue is confident that regulators would let his airline buy Spirit, but acknowledged "it will be a pretty lengthy regulatory process."

Should you invest $1,000 in Boeing right now?

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
JetBlue Airways (JBLU)2.4$12.45-8.7%N/A-21.47Hold$18.95
Boeing (BA)2.7$178.72-2.2%N/A-25.07Buy$261.89
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.