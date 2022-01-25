S&P 500   4,410.13
J&J tops 4Q earnings forecasts but misses on revenue

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | The Associated Press

Johnson & Johnson edged past Wall Street's fourth quarter earnings expectations, helped by growing pharmaceutical sales, but revenue fell short.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products also debuted a strong 2022 forecast of per-share earnings between $10.40 and $10.60. That's better than the $10.35 Wall Street had been projecting, according to FactSet.

In the fourth quarter, New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson earned $4.73 billion, while sales grew 10% to $24.8 billion.

Adjusted earnings totaled $2.13 per share, or a penny better than expected. Wall Street had expected revenue of $25.28 billion

Shares of J&J, which is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, slipped before the opening bell Tuesday amid a broad retreat in U.S. markets.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)2.8$162.97-1.2%2.60%24.36Buy$186.20
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

