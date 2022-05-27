Judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit, allowing NY probe to go on

×
S&P 500   4,127.59 (+1.72%)
DOW   32,995.18 (+1.10%)
QQQ   307.19 (+2.63%)
AAPL   148.02 (+2.95%)
MSFT   271.81 (+2.22%)
FB   193.80 (+1.13%)
GOOGL   2,236.10 (+3.72%)
AMZN   2,264.18 (+1.92%)
TSLA   750.01 (+5.97%)
NVDA   185.32 (+3.81%)
BABA   93.81 (-0.71%)
NIO   16.41 (+2.37%)
AMD   100.81 (+2.09%)
CGC   4.76 (-14.23%)
MU   73.09 (+3.53%)
T   21.34 (+0.09%)
GE   77.75 (+0.96%)
F   13.46 (+2.59%)
DIS   108.04 (+2.30%)
AMC   13.21 (+8.01%)
PFE   53.67 (-0.59%)
PYPL   84.37 (+4.91%)
NFLX   193.90 (+1.31%)
S&P 500   4,127.59 (+1.72%)
DOW   32,995.18 (+1.10%)
QQQ   307.19 (+2.63%)
AAPL   148.02 (+2.95%)
MSFT   271.81 (+2.22%)
FB   193.80 (+1.13%)
GOOGL   2,236.10 (+3.72%)
AMZN   2,264.18 (+1.92%)
TSLA   750.01 (+5.97%)
NVDA   185.32 (+3.81%)
BABA   93.81 (-0.71%)
NIO   16.41 (+2.37%)
AMD   100.81 (+2.09%)
CGC   4.76 (-14.23%)
MU   73.09 (+3.53%)
T   21.34 (+0.09%)
GE   77.75 (+0.96%)
F   13.46 (+2.59%)
DIS   108.04 (+2.30%)
AMC   13.21 (+8.01%)
PFE   53.67 (-0.59%)
PYPL   84.37 (+4.91%)
NFLX   193.90 (+1.31%)
S&P 500   4,127.59 (+1.72%)
DOW   32,995.18 (+1.10%)
QQQ   307.19 (+2.63%)
AAPL   148.02 (+2.95%)
MSFT   271.81 (+2.22%)
FB   193.80 (+1.13%)
GOOGL   2,236.10 (+3.72%)
AMZN   2,264.18 (+1.92%)
TSLA   750.01 (+5.97%)
NVDA   185.32 (+3.81%)
BABA   93.81 (-0.71%)
NIO   16.41 (+2.37%)
AMD   100.81 (+2.09%)
CGC   4.76 (-14.23%)
MU   73.09 (+3.53%)
T   21.34 (+0.09%)
GE   77.75 (+0.96%)
F   13.46 (+2.59%)
DIS   108.04 (+2.30%)
AMC   13.21 (+8.01%)
PFE   53.67 (-0.59%)
PYPL   84.37 (+4.91%)
NFLX   193.90 (+1.31%)
S&P 500   4,127.59 (+1.72%)
DOW   32,995.18 (+1.10%)
QQQ   307.19 (+2.63%)
AAPL   148.02 (+2.95%)
MSFT   271.81 (+2.22%)
FB   193.80 (+1.13%)
GOOGL   2,236.10 (+3.72%)
AMZN   2,264.18 (+1.92%)
TSLA   750.01 (+5.97%)
NVDA   185.32 (+3.81%)
BABA   93.81 (-0.71%)
NIO   16.41 (+2.37%)
AMD   100.81 (+2.09%)
CGC   4.76 (-14.23%)
MU   73.09 (+3.53%)
T   21.34 (+0.09%)
GE   77.75 (+0.96%)
F   13.46 (+2.59%)
DIS   108.04 (+2.30%)
AMC   13.21 (+8.01%)
PFE   53.67 (-0.59%)
PYPL   84.37 (+4.91%)
NFLX   193.90 (+1.31%)

Judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit, allowing NY probe to go on

Friday, May 27, 2022 | Michael R. Sisak, Associated Press

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Greensburg, Pa., on May 6, 2022. A federal judge on Friday, May 27, 2022 dismissed Trump's lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, allowing her civil investigation into his business practices to continue. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Friday dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, allowing her civil investigation into his business practices to continue.

In a 43-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes said she based her decision on case law that, in most cases, bars federal judges from interfering in state-level investigations.

Sannes’ ruling came a day after a New York appeals court ruled that Trump must answer questions under oath in James’ probe, upholding a lower-court ruling requiring him to sit for a deposition.

“In a big victory, a federal court has dismissed Donald Trump’s baseless lawsuit to stop my office’s investigation into his and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings,” James said in a tweet. “Frivolous lawsuits won’t stop us from completing our lawful, legitimate investigation.”

A message seeking comment was left with Trump's lawyers.

Trump sued James in December, just after she issued a subpoena for his testimony, resorting to a familiar but seldom successful strategy in an attempt to end the three-year investigation.

Through his lawyers, the Republican former president alleged that the probe was political in nature and that James, a Democrat, had violated his constitutional rights in a “thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates.”

James responded that Trump’s lawsuit was a sudden “collateral attack” on her investigation and that there was no legal basis for it and no evidence to support his claim that the probe is purely political.

At a May 13 hearing that precipitated Sannes' ruling Friday, a lawyer for James' office said the probe is winding down and that evidence from it could support legal action against the former president, his company, or both.

The lawyer, Andrew Amer, said “there’s clearly been a substantial amount of evidence amassed that could support the filing of an enforcement proceeding,” although a final determination on filing such an action has not been made.


Amer, a special litigation counsel in James’ office, said the office is “nearing the end” of the civil investigation, which James has said uncovered evidence Trump’s company misstated the value of assets like skyscrapers and golf courses on financial statements for more than a decade.


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.