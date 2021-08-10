Kansas City Southern, Sysco rise; Aramark, RealReal fall

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., fell $2.05 to $31.75.

The movie theater operator beat analysts' second-quarter financial forecasts, but rising virus cases could crimp the industry's recovery.

3D Systems Corp., up $6.09 to $34.44.

The maker of 3D printers beat analysts' second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Aramark, down 67 cents to $34.22.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter revenue.

Qualys Inc., up $4.97 to $110.08.

The maker of security-analysis software reported strong second-quarter profits and revenue.

SmileDirectClub Inc., down $1.62 to $5.08.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company's second-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street had forecast.

Kansas City Southern, up $20.15 to $289.75.

Canadian Pacific increased its offer for the railroad to approximately $31 billion, potentially reigniting a bidding war with rival Canadian National.

Sysco Corp., up $4.79 to $78.24.

The food distributor's fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

RealReal Inc., down $2.92 to $13.31.

The online luxury consignment site's second-quarter loss was bigger than analysts' expected.

Before you consider Sysco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sysco wasn't on the list.

While Sysco currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article