S&P 500   3,669.91 (+2.60%)
DOW   30,038.72 (+2.83%)
QQQ   268.82 (+2.35%)
AAPL   142.99 (+3.36%)
MSFT   234.24 (+3.76%)
META   130.29 (+2.19%)
GOOGL   99.06 (+1.54%)
AMZN   112.53 (-0.33%)
TSLA   221.72 (+2.06%)
NVDA   119.60 (+4.00%)
NIO   12.78 (-0.78%)
BABA   75.01 (-0.95%)
AMD   58.94 (+1.88%)
T   15.12 (+3.35%)
MU   54.86 (+4.00%)
CGC   2.47 (-0.40%)
F   11.77 (+1.99%)
GE   67.94 (+4.94%)
DIS   96.64 (+3.46%)
AMC   6.04 (+3.25%)
PYPL   84.04 (+0.27%)
PFE   42.98 (+2.26%)
NFLX   232.51 (+5.27%)
Kanye West, JPMorgan banking breakup planned for weeks

Thu., October 13, 2022 | Ken Sweet, AP Business Writer
Kanye West
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic, according to reports, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase and Kanye West are ending their business relationship, as the hip-hop star remains embroiled in controversy over his recent antisemitic comments.

The letter ending West's relationship with JPMorgan was tweeted Wednesday by conservative activist Candice Owens, who has been seen publicly at events with the rapper, who is now legally known as Ye.

While Owens claimed that JPMorgan did not disclose the reason for severing ties, the letter was sent to West on Sept. 20, according to a bank spokesperson. The decision was made after Ye publicly said he was going to cut off ties with the bank. JPMorgan is giving West 60 days from the date of the letter to find a new banking relationship.

West told Bloomberg News on Sept 12 that he planned on cutting much of its corporate ties, saying he “It’s time for me to go it alone." In that interview, he also criticized JPMorgan for not giving Ye access to Jamie Dimon, the bank's CEO and chairman.

While Ye is wealthy from his hip-hop career, he also controls a popular fashion and shoe line under Yeezy Brands. In that interview with Bloomberg, he said he also planned to cut relationships with his corporate suppliers as well.

Social media giants Twitter and Instagram have blocked Ye’s accounts from posting in recent days due to his antisemitic comments.

