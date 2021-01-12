Lands' End, Luminex rise; Boston Scientific, Carnival fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:
Becton, Dickinson and Co., up $5.97 to $263.08.
The medical technology company expects revenue to surge in its fiscal first quarter on strong sales of COVID-19 tests.
Boston Scientific Corp., down $1.11 to $35.33.
The medical device maker gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter revenue update.
Teladoc Health Inc., up $9.23 to $230.09.
The virtual healthcare company gave investors an encouraging update on revenue and visit volume.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 11 cents to $4.86.
The generic drug company is buying a majority stake in Kashiv Specialty Pharmaceuticals.
Lands’ End Inc., up $2.64 to $26.49.
The clothing maker raised its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Luminex Corp., up 21 cents to $25.80.
The biological testing technology company raised its revenue forecast for 2021.
Fluor Corp., up $1.74 to $19.40.
The engineering and construction company won a contract in Utah for a carbon-free power project.
Carnival Corp., down 1 cent to $20.13.
The cruise line operator said it will report a steep loss for the fourth quarter as the virus pandemic hampers operations.
