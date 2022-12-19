QQQ   269.73 (-1.65%)
AAPL   132.34 (-1.61%)
MSFT   240.48 (-1.72%)
META   114.14 (-4.43%)
GOOGL   88.37 (-2.09%)
AMZN   84.98 (-3.28%)
TSLA   150.10 (-0.09%)
NVDA   162.30 (-2.06%)
NIO   11.03 (-4.91%)
BABA   87.18 (+0.45%)
AMD   64.46 (-1.45%)
T   17.86 (-3.41%)
MU   51.72 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.40 (-7.69%)
F   11.70 (-3.47%)
GE   78.06 (+0.53%)
DIS   85.80 (-4.75%)
AMC   4.91 (-7.53%)
PFE   51.40 (+0.00%)
PYPL   68.93 (-0.48%)
NFLX   287.80 (-1.00%)
QQQ   269.73 (-1.65%)
AAPL   132.34 (-1.61%)
MSFT   240.48 (-1.72%)
META   114.14 (-4.43%)
GOOGL   88.37 (-2.09%)
AMZN   84.98 (-3.28%)
TSLA   150.10 (-0.09%)
NVDA   162.30 (-2.06%)
NIO   11.03 (-4.91%)
BABA   87.18 (+0.45%)
AMD   64.46 (-1.45%)
T   17.86 (-3.41%)
MU   51.72 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.40 (-7.69%)
F   11.70 (-3.47%)
GE   78.06 (+0.53%)
DIS   85.80 (-4.75%)
AMC   4.91 (-7.53%)
PFE   51.40 (+0.00%)
PYPL   68.93 (-0.48%)
NFLX   287.80 (-1.00%)
QQQ   269.73 (-1.65%)
AAPL   132.34 (-1.61%)
MSFT   240.48 (-1.72%)
META   114.14 (-4.43%)
GOOGL   88.37 (-2.09%)
AMZN   84.98 (-3.28%)
TSLA   150.10 (-0.09%)
NVDA   162.30 (-2.06%)
NIO   11.03 (-4.91%)
BABA   87.18 (+0.45%)
AMD   64.46 (-1.45%)
T   17.86 (-3.41%)
MU   51.72 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.40 (-7.69%)
F   11.70 (-3.47%)
GE   78.06 (+0.53%)
DIS   85.80 (-4.75%)
AMC   4.91 (-7.53%)
PFE   51.40 (+0.00%)
PYPL   68.93 (-0.48%)
NFLX   287.80 (-1.00%)
QQQ   269.73 (-1.65%)
AAPL   132.34 (-1.61%)
MSFT   240.48 (-1.72%)
META   114.14 (-4.43%)
GOOGL   88.37 (-2.09%)
AMZN   84.98 (-3.28%)
TSLA   150.10 (-0.09%)
NVDA   162.30 (-2.06%)
NIO   11.03 (-4.91%)
BABA   87.18 (+0.45%)
AMD   64.46 (-1.45%)
T   17.86 (-3.41%)
MU   51.72 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.40 (-7.69%)
F   11.70 (-3.47%)
GE   78.06 (+0.53%)
DIS   85.80 (-4.75%)
AMC   4.91 (-7.53%)
PFE   51.40 (+0.00%)
PYPL   68.93 (-0.48%)
NFLX   287.80 (-1.00%)

Large Indiana employers asking utilities for `green tariffs'

Mon., December 19, 2022 | The Associated Press
Follow MarketBeat on Google News
Follow on
Google News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Several of Indiana’s major employers want their local utilities to make it easier for them to buy power generated by wind and solar farms so they can move closer to their renewable energy goals.

Cummins, Salesforce, Roche and other companies recently joined with the cities of Indianapolis and Bloomington in signing a letter that asks Duke Energy and AES Indiana to offer more options for large customers to source their electricity through renewable energy.

They want what’s often called a Green Tariff, which would allow the cities and companies to buy locally produced renewable energy, The Indianapolis Star reported.

The companies, including Walmart and Rivian, penned the letter in conjunction with the Advanced Energy Economy Indiana — the local chapter of a national association of businesses working to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

Caryl Auslander, executive director of Advanced Energy Economy Indiana, said large customers “want to choose renewable energy, and we’re asking Duke and AES to give them more options."

All green tariff programs would need to be approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, the state’s utility regulator.

Todd Marty, senior director of sustainability at Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated — the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the U.S. — said it's hopeful “Indiana utilities can offer more options to purchase our electricity from more sustainable sources of energy, like wind and solar.”

Coca-Cola has committed to reducing carbon emissions 25% by 2030, and one of its bottlers signed onto the letter to Duke and AES.

The two utilities currently offer green pricing programs for residential and business customers under which they pay a premium as an extra charge on their electricity bill to be put toward renewable energy sources in the Midwest.


But green tariff programs are what the large companies and municipalities want. Instead of paying on top of their current bill, those programs would let the companies and cities lock in a new rate that pays directly for the cost of electricity from wind or solar farms.

Both AES and Duke said they are exploring ideas about other renewable offerings that go beyond the existing green power options available to their customers.

“We are glad to talk with these companies and municipalities,” said Duke spokeswoman Angeline Protogere. “We can discuss with these organizations different approaches they are interested in.”

AES Indiana, meanwhile, said it similarly “stands ready to partner with our customers and communities to help create Indiana’s economy for the future.”

Should you invest $1,000 in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you consider Coca-Cola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coca-Cola wasn't on the list.

While Coca-Cola currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2023 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023 Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Coca-Cola (KO)
2.2704 of 5 stars		$62.93+0.3%2.80%27.48Moderate Buy$66.90
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Beginners Guide To Pot Stock Investing

Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to pot stock investing and which pot companies show the most promise.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: