LHC Group, Nielsen, rise; NeoGenomics, Conn's fall

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

LHC Group Inc., up $9.33 to $166.56.

UnitedHealth Group is buying the home health and hospice care company for about $5.4 billion.

FedEx Corp., up $8.52 to $238.57.

The package delivery company's founder, Fred Smith, is stepping down as CEO and will be replaced by Raj Subramaniam.

Nielsen Holdings Inc., up $4.51 to $26.72.

The marketing data company is being bought by a consortium of private equity companies led by Elliott and Brookfield Business Partners.

NeoGenomics Inc., down $5.30 to $12.49.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories gave investors a disappointing financial update and said its CEO is resigning immediately.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., up $6.41 to $49.53.

The chain restaurant and arcade owner reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Conn’s Inc., down $1.45 to $18.96.

The retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street's forecasts.

Hess Corp., down 27 cents to $107.69.

Oil prices remain volatile, prompting sharp swings in energy stocks.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., up $1.39 to $33.35.

The investment banking and capital markets company beat analysts' fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article