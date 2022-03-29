S&P 500   4,631.60 (+1.23%)
DOW   35,294.19 (+0.97%)
QQQ   371.19 (+1.72%)
AAPL   178.96 (+1.91%)
MSFT   315.41 (+1.52%)
FB   229.86 (+2.80%)
GOOGL   2,850.11 (+0.74%)
AMZN   3,386.30 (+0.19%)
TSLA   1,099.57 (+0.71%)
NVDA   286.56 (+1.55%)
BABA   116.71 (+1.41%)
NIO   21.88 (+3.16%)
AMD   123.23 (+2.49%)
CGC   8.03 (+1.13%)
MU   82.05 (+2.74%)
GE   94.65 (+2.88%)
T   24.01 (+0.59%)
F   17.75 (+6.48%)
DIS   142.36 (+2.62%)
AMC   29.44 (+0.38%)
PFE   52.74 (-1.01%)
PYPL   121.18 (+4.31%)
BA   193.80 (+3.00%)
LHC Group, Nielsen, rise; NeoGenomics, Conn's fall

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

LHC Group Inc., up $9.33 to $166.56.

UnitedHealth Group is buying the home health and hospice care company for about $5.4 billion.

FedEx Corp., up $8.52 to $238.57.

The package delivery company's founder, Fred Smith, is stepping down as CEO and will be replaced by Raj Subramaniam.

Nielsen Holdings Inc., up $4.51 to $26.72.

The marketing data company is being bought by a consortium of private equity companies led by Elliott and Brookfield Business Partners.

NeoGenomics Inc., down $5.30 to $12.49.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories gave investors a disappointing financial update and said its CEO is resigning immediately.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., up $6.41 to $49.53.

The chain restaurant and arcade owner reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Conn’s Inc., down $1.45 to $18.96.

The retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street's forecasts.

Hess Corp., down 27 cents to $107.69.

Oil prices remain volatile, prompting sharp swings in energy stocks.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., up $1.39 to $33.35.

The investment banking and capital markets company beat analysts' fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
LHC Group (LHCG)1.8$166.56+5.9%N/A45.26Buy$172.00
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)3.2$510.73-0.5%1.14%28.25Buy$505.76
