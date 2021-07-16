Lordstown Motors receives two subpoenas













LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Lordstown Motors, an Ohio company under scrutiny over the number of orders it claimed it had for the electric trucks that it wants to produce, acknowledged receiving two subpoenas from federal regulators and that prosecutors in New York have opened an investigation.

The Securities and Exchange Commission asked in a pair of subpoenas for documents related to the company's merger with DiamondPeak, a special purpose acquisition company.

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, have gained prominence this year as a quick route to becoming publicly traded and listing shares on an exchange.

SPACs can cut up to 75% off the time it takes for a company to get its stock trading on an exchange, versus the traditional process of an initial public offering. SPACs can also make it easier to get prospective buyers on board. Companies going the SPAC route often feel more license to highlight projections for big growth they’re expecting in the future, for example. In a traditional IPO, the company is limited to listing its past performance, which may not be a great selling point for young startups that typically fail to put up big profits or revenue.

That dynamic is playing out as Lordstown’s operations come under increasing scrutiny, which it was partially shielded from when it went public through a SPAC.

Last month, Lordstown acknowledged that it had no firm orders for its vehicles days after its president said the company had enough of them to maintain production through 2022.

The company's CEO and chief financial officer resigned the same week.

In its regulatory filing with the SEC, Lordstown said that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is “investigating these matters.”

It said that it is cooperating with all investigations and inquiries.

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., which have been hammered in recent weeks, fell 2% Friday. The shares are down almost 60% since the start of the year.

There are now questions about whether Lordstown, which is named after a village just west of Youngstown, Ohio, has enough funding to continue operations. Last month Angela Strand, the company’s new chairwoman, said that the developments won’t interrupt the company’s day-to-day operations or its plans to start making its electric truck called the Endurance.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Like any group of stocks related to travel and tourism, hotel stocks saw a steep drop in share prices in 2020. The leisure and hospitality sector that once had 15 million employees has lost 4 million jobs since February.Many major cities will be feeling the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for years. However, there is ample evidence that shows the pandemic may be coming to an end. The number of new cases is dropping. The number of those getting vaccinated is rising. And even in the cities with the most restrictive mitigation measures, the slow process of reopening is beginning.All of this can’t come fast enough for individuals who rely on the travel and tourism industry for their livelihood. Hotel chains had at least some revenue coming in the door. And when earnings season concludes, the more budget-friendly hotel chains may realize revenue that is 75% of its 2019 numbers. But that is not enough to bring the hotels to anywhere near full employment. Particularly with hotels that have bars and restaurants that have remained closed or open at limited capacity.Many economists are optimistic that travel may begin to look more normal by the summer of this year. And the global economy may deliver 6.4% GDP growth this year. With that in mind, the hotel chains with the best fundamentals and the broadest footprint will be in the best position as the economy reopens.