Lyft, FuboTV rise; Model N, Coherent fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Lyft Inc., up 36 cents to $36.41.

The ride-hailing app's latest results showed signs of a recovery.

FuboTV Inc., up 38 cents to $16.03.

The digital entertainment company reported quarterly sales that were much better than analysts were expecting. It also issued an upbeat forecast.

Coherent Inc., down $10.85 to $126.22.

The maker of lasers for commercial and scientific applications reported a much bigger loss than Wall Street was expecting.

Model N Inc., down $3.31 to $32.16.

The provider of revenue management services to life science and technology companies issued a weak full-year forecast.

Fair Isaac Corp., up $38.89 to $471.78.

The financial services company reported results for its latest quarter that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

Brooks Automation Inc., up $7.17 to $66.60.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers issued an upbeat forecast for its current quarter.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., down $29.13 to $280.84.

The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses reported earnings that fell shy of what Wall Street was expecting.

Amdocs Ltd., up $2.83 to $63.53.

The provider of computer systems integration posted earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Lyft (LYFT) 1.9 $36.41 +1.0% N/A -6.64 Buy $44.44 Model N (MODN) 1.4 $32.16 -9.3% N/A -68.42 Buy $39.25 Amdocs (DOX) 2.4 $63.53 +4.7% 2.06% 17.70 Buy $74.40 Fair Isaac (FICO) 1.6 $471.78 +9.0% N/A 61.19 Buy $464.00 Brooks Automation (BRKS) 2.3 $66.60 +12.1% 0.60% 10.78 Buy $49.25 Coherent (COHR) 1.9 $126.22 -7.9% N/A -7.22 Buy $166.50