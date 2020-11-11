QQQ   289.76 (+2.24%)
AAPL   119.49 (+3.04%)
MSFT   216.55 (+2.63%)
FB   276.48 (+1.49%)
GOOGL   1,747.23 (+0.55%)
AMZN   3,137.39 (+3.37%)
TSLA   417.13 (+1.65%)
NVDA   536.72 (+5.07%)
BABA   265.65 (-0.33%)
CGC   24.25 (+2.28%)
GE   8.89 (-1.00%)
MU   56.36 (+1.71%)
AMD   81.28 (+4.22%)
T   28.73 (-0.42%)
F   8.33 (-0.60%)
ACB   7.66 (-7.71%)
NIO   43.08 (+3.68%)
GILD   60.10 (-0.86%)
NFLX   490.76 (+2.19%)
BA   182.15 (-3.47%)
DIS   137.82 (-3.02%)
QQQ   289.76 (+2.24%)
AAPL   119.49 (+3.04%)
MSFT   216.55 (+2.63%)
FB   276.48 (+1.49%)
GOOGL   1,747.23 (+0.55%)
AMZN   3,137.39 (+3.37%)
TSLA   417.13 (+1.65%)
NVDA   536.72 (+5.07%)
BABA   265.65 (-0.33%)
CGC   24.25 (+2.28%)
GE   8.89 (-1.00%)
MU   56.36 (+1.71%)
AMD   81.28 (+4.22%)
T   28.73 (-0.42%)
F   8.33 (-0.60%)
ACB   7.66 (-7.71%)
NIO   43.08 (+3.68%)
GILD   60.10 (-0.86%)
NFLX   490.76 (+2.19%)
BA   182.15 (-3.47%)
DIS   137.82 (-3.02%)
QQQ   289.76 (+2.24%)
AAPL   119.49 (+3.04%)
MSFT   216.55 (+2.63%)
FB   276.48 (+1.49%)
GOOGL   1,747.23 (+0.55%)
AMZN   3,137.39 (+3.37%)
TSLA   417.13 (+1.65%)
NVDA   536.72 (+5.07%)
BABA   265.65 (-0.33%)
CGC   24.25 (+2.28%)
GE   8.89 (-1.00%)
MU   56.36 (+1.71%)
AMD   81.28 (+4.22%)
T   28.73 (-0.42%)
F   8.33 (-0.60%)
ACB   7.66 (-7.71%)
NIO   43.08 (+3.68%)
GILD   60.10 (-0.86%)
NFLX   490.76 (+2.19%)
BA   182.15 (-3.47%)
DIS   137.82 (-3.02%)
QQQ   289.76 (+2.24%)
AAPL   119.49 (+3.04%)
MSFT   216.55 (+2.63%)
FB   276.48 (+1.49%)
GOOGL   1,747.23 (+0.55%)
AMZN   3,137.39 (+3.37%)
TSLA   417.13 (+1.65%)
NVDA   536.72 (+5.07%)
BABA   265.65 (-0.33%)
CGC   24.25 (+2.28%)
GE   8.89 (-1.00%)
MU   56.36 (+1.71%)
AMD   81.28 (+4.22%)
T   28.73 (-0.42%)
F   8.33 (-0.60%)
ACB   7.66 (-7.71%)
NIO   43.08 (+3.68%)
GILD   60.10 (-0.86%)
NFLX   490.76 (+2.19%)
BA   182.15 (-3.47%)
DIS   137.82 (-3.02%)
Log in

Lyft, FuboTV rise; Model N, Coherent fall

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Lyft Inc., up 36 cents to $36.41.

The ride-hailing app's latest results showed signs of a recovery.

FuboTV Inc., up 38 cents to $16.03.

The digital entertainment company reported quarterly sales that were much better than analysts were expecting. It also issued an upbeat forecast.

Coherent Inc., down $10.85 to $126.22.

The maker of lasers for commercial and scientific applications reported a much bigger loss than Wall Street was expecting.

Model N Inc., down $3.31 to $32.16.

The provider of revenue management services to life science and technology companies issued a weak full-year forecast.

Fair Isaac Corp., up $38.89 to $471.78.

The financial services company reported results for its latest quarter that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

Brooks Automation Inc., up $7.17 to $66.60.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers issued an upbeat forecast for its current quarter.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., down $29.13 to $280.84.

The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses reported earnings that fell shy of what Wall Street was expecting.

Amdocs Ltd., up $2.83 to $63.53.

The provider of computer systems integration posted earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Lyft (LYFT)1.9$36.41+1.0%N/A-6.64Buy$44.44
Model N (MODN)1.4$32.16-9.3%N/A-68.42Buy$39.25
Amdocs (DOX)2.4$63.53+4.7%2.06%17.70Buy$74.40
Fair Isaac (FICO)1.6$471.78+9.0%N/A61.19Buy$464.00
Brooks Automation (BRKS)2.3$66.60+12.1%0.60%10.78Buy$49.25
Coherent (COHR)1.9$126.22-7.9%N/A-7.22Buy$166.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


10 Video Game Stocks That Will Cause Investors to Jump Off Their Couch

Video games are big business. In 2019, sales of video games were nearly $150 billion worldwide according to the research firm Newzoo. That marked a 7.2% growth from the previous year. And, at the time of the report Newzoo estimated that global video game sales would rise to nearly $160 billion in 2020.

But in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, things may be changing. The video game industry is undergoing profound changes. Consumers truly have an a la carte model for gaming. Do they want to use a traditional console? They can. How about their laptop? Check. And they can also use their mobile device.

But it’s not just the hardware they use. Multiplayer games are now the rage as is the ability to play online versus other competitors. And then there’s the whole movement towards esports which is helping to inspire a service like Twitch that allows people to watch other people play video games.

As investors, the growth of digital downloads and cloud-based streaming is playing a significant role in the way video game stocks are perceived. And it’s a big reason why many video game stocks are among the best investments at the moment.

In this special presentation, we’ll look at pure-play video game stocks as well as technology companies that are leveraging their strengths to get a share of this growing pie.

View the "10 Video Game Stocks That Will Cause Investors to Jump Off Their Couch".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.