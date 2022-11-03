Lyft to cut 13% of workforce in attempt to trim costs





The ride-hailing service Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce, almost 700 employees, as it attempts to reduce operating expenses.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it anticipates incurring approximately $27 million to $32 million in restructuring and other charges related to employee severance and benefits costs. The charges are expected in the fourth quarter.

Lyft Inc., whose sales growth has been shrinking over the past year, will report its third-quarter financial results on Monday.

Before you consider Lyft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lyft wasn't on the list.

While Lyft currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article