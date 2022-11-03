S&P 500   3,741.28 (-0.49%)
DOW   32,156.10 (+0.03%)
QQQ   262.42 (-1.23%)
AAPL   139.94 (-3.51%)
MSFT   216.59 (-1.59%)
META   89.62 (-1.02%)
GOOGL   84.29 (-3.08%)
AMZN   89.55 (-2.79%)
TSLA   216.58 (+0.74%)
NVDA   135.24 (+2.31%)
NIO   9.92 (+4.53%)
BABA   65.75 (+1.62%)
AMD   60.98 (+4.01%)
T   18.27 (-0.87%)
MU   54.20 (+1.40%)
CGC   3.46 (+7.12%)
F   13.31 (+1.91%)
GE   78.24 (+1.09%)
DIS   100.01 (-1.78%)
AMC   5.67 (-2.41%)
PYPL   77.07 (-3.00%)
PFE   46.69 (-0.81%)
NFLX   273.41 (+0.15%)
Lyft to cut 13% of workforce in attempt to trim costs

Thu., November 3, 2022 | Associated Press

A Lyft ride-share car waits at a stoplight in Sacramento, Calif., July 9, 2019. Lyft is the primary funders of Proposition 30, which would raise taxes on the rich to pay mostly for electric vehicle infrastructure. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

The ride-hailing service Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce, almost 700 employees, as it attempts to reduce operating expenses.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it anticipates incurring approximately $27 million to $32 million in restructuring and other charges related to employee severance and benefits costs. The charges are expected in the fourth quarter.

Lyft Inc., whose sales growth has been shrinking over the past year, will report its third-quarter financial results on Monday.

