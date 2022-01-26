Man paralyzed in Uber vehicle crash sues for $63M

S&P 500   4,414.90 (+1.34%)
DOW   34,599.40 (+0.88%)
QQQ   350.93 (+1.69%)
AAPL   161.87 (+1.31%)
MSFT   299.05 (+3.66%)
FB   299.20 (-0.32%)
GOOGL   2,601.37 (+2.47%)
AMZN   2,805.10 (+0.19%)
TSLA   943.00 (+2.68%)
NVDA   231.12 (+3.53%)
BABA   116.55 (-2.17%)
NIO   23.44 (-1.47%)
AMD   112.80 (+1.50%)
CGC   7.36 (+0.00%)
MU   82.87 (+2.66%)
GE   89.68 (-1.57%)
T   25.80 (-2.57%)
F   20.17 (+0.95%)
DIS   136.65 (+0.10%)
AMC   16.06 (+0.25%)
PFE   52.87 (+0.63%)
ACB   4.18 (-0.71%)
BA   196.98 (-3.49%)
S&P 500   4,414.90 (+1.34%)
DOW   34,599.40 (+0.88%)
QQQ   350.93 (+1.69%)
AAPL   161.87 (+1.31%)
MSFT   299.05 (+3.66%)
FB   299.20 (-0.32%)
GOOGL   2,601.37 (+2.47%)
AMZN   2,805.10 (+0.19%)
TSLA   943.00 (+2.68%)
NVDA   231.12 (+3.53%)
BABA   116.55 (-2.17%)
NIO   23.44 (-1.47%)
AMD   112.80 (+1.50%)
CGC   7.36 (+0.00%)
MU   82.87 (+2.66%)
GE   89.68 (-1.57%)
T   25.80 (-2.57%)
F   20.17 (+0.95%)
DIS   136.65 (+0.10%)
AMC   16.06 (+0.25%)
PFE   52.87 (+0.63%)
ACB   4.18 (-0.71%)
BA   196.98 (-3.49%)
S&P 500   4,414.90 (+1.34%)
DOW   34,599.40 (+0.88%)
QQQ   350.93 (+1.69%)
AAPL   161.87 (+1.31%)
MSFT   299.05 (+3.66%)
FB   299.20 (-0.32%)
GOOGL   2,601.37 (+2.47%)
AMZN   2,805.10 (+0.19%)
TSLA   943.00 (+2.68%)
NVDA   231.12 (+3.53%)
BABA   116.55 (-2.17%)
NIO   23.44 (-1.47%)
AMD   112.80 (+1.50%)
CGC   7.36 (+0.00%)
MU   82.87 (+2.66%)
GE   89.68 (-1.57%)
T   25.80 (-2.57%)
F   20.17 (+0.95%)
DIS   136.65 (+0.10%)
AMC   16.06 (+0.25%)
PFE   52.87 (+0.63%)
ACB   4.18 (-0.71%)
BA   196.98 (-3.49%)
S&P 500   4,414.90 (+1.34%)
DOW   34,599.40 (+0.88%)
QQQ   350.93 (+1.69%)
AAPL   161.87 (+1.31%)
MSFT   299.05 (+3.66%)
FB   299.20 (-0.32%)
GOOGL   2,601.37 (+2.47%)
AMZN   2,805.10 (+0.19%)
TSLA   943.00 (+2.68%)
NVDA   231.12 (+3.53%)
BABA   116.55 (-2.17%)
NIO   23.44 (-1.47%)
AMD   112.80 (+1.50%)
CGC   7.36 (+0.00%)
MU   82.87 (+2.66%)
GE   89.68 (-1.57%)
T   25.80 (-2.57%)
F   20.17 (+0.95%)
DIS   136.65 (+0.10%)
AMC   16.06 (+0.25%)
PFE   52.87 (+0.63%)
ACB   4.18 (-0.71%)
BA   196.98 (-3.49%)

Man paralyzed in Uber vehicle crash sues for $63M

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who was left a quadriplegic when his Uber vehicle crashed last year is seeking $63 million in damages in a negligence lawsuit he has filed against the ride-hailing platform.

William Good, 31, of Somerville, alleges in the lawsuit that Uber “failed to appropriately screen, hire and supervise their driver, resulting in severe and life-changing injuries to Mr. Good, who is now a quadriplegic.”

Good had hailed a ride to get from work in Boston to his home in Somerville on April 30, according to the suit.

The suit filed Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court seeks a jury trial and $63 million for severe physical, mental and emotional injuries, extraordinary pain and suffering, and permanent disability.

An Uber spokesperson told The Boston Globe the company could not comment on pending litigation.

The driver had a driving history that included moving violations, crashes and citations, the suit says.

“I struggle daily with the knowledge that this Uber employee was hired as a professional driver — the last thing he should have been hired to do," Good told WCVB-TV.

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Uber Technologies (UBER)2.7$35.71+2.6%N/A-27.47Buy$70.03
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.