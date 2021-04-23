Mattel, Snap rise; American Express, Kimberly-Clark fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Snap Inc., up, $4.25 to $61.30.

The company behind Snapchat beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Boston Beer Co., up $37.90 to $1,283.90.

The brewer of Samuel Adams beer blew away analysts' first-quarter profit forecasts on strong demand.

Mattel Inc., up 17 cents to $21.05.

The maker of Barbie, Hot Wheels and other toys beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc., up $7.39 to $51.90.

The shoe company said customer traffic is improving and it reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Quidel Corp., down $6.21 to $116.01.

The maker of diagnostic health care products gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Skyworks Solutions Inc., up $7.50 to $190.92

The chipmaker is buying the infrastructure and automotive business of Silicon Labs for $2.75 billion.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., down $8.22 to $132.11.

The maker of Huggies diapers, Kleenex tissues and other consumer products reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

American Express Co., down $2.83 to $144.33.

The credit card issuer and global payments company reported weak first-quarter revenue.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target American Express (AXP) 1.9 $144.33 -1.9% 1.19% 35.81 Hold $121.60 Mattel (MAT) 1.7 $21.05 +0.8% N/A -2,105.00 Buy $20.03 Kimberly-Clark (KMB) 2.5 $132.11 -5.9% 3.45% 19.20 Hold $146.73 Quidel (QDEL) 2.4 $116.01 -5.1% N/A 13.62 Buy $262.75 Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) 2.5 $190.92 +4.1% 1.05% 39.86 Buy $175.58

