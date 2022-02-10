Mattel, Walt Disney rise; Canada Goose, Lumen fall

Thursday, February 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Mattel Inc., up $1.74 to $24.49.

The toymaker reported encouraging fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Coca-Cola Co., up 34 cents to $61.38.

The beverage company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results as coffee shops, movie theaters and other venues continued to reopen.

AstraZeneca Plc., up $1.40 to $ 58.60.

The pharmaceutical company's fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Uber Technologies Inc., down $2.44 to $37.75.

The ride-hailing company gave investors a disappointing bookings forecast for the current quarter.

Datadog Inc., up $19.10 to $174.60.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., down $5.58 to $28.37.

The high-end coat maker’s fiscal third-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Lumen Technologies Inc., down $1.99 to $10.83.

The telecommunications company reported disappointing fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

Walt Disney Co., up $4.93 to $152.16.

The owner of ABC, ESPN and Marvel handily beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article