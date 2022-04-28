McDonald’s, Qualcomm rise; Ford, Domino's fall

S&P 500   4,287.50 (+2.47%)
DOW   33,916.39 (+1.85%)
QQQ   326.19 (+2.85%)
AAPL   167.36 (+6.73%)
MSFT   290.01 (+7.32%)
FB   205.00 (+13.29%)
GOOGL   2,358.50 (-0.61%)
AMZN   2,656.98 (-4.69%)
TSLA   871.50 (-0.56%)
NVDA   195.90 (+4.27%)
BABA   89.42 (+6.47%)
NIO   16.75 (+2.38%)
AMD   88.91 (+4.40%)
CGC   5.45 (+4.21%)
MU   70.18 (+4.62%)
T   19.42 (+0.62%)
GE   77.58 (-3.73%)
F   14.62 (-0.61%)
DIS   115.10 (-0.58%)
AMC   15.45 (-0.32%)
PFE   50.51 (+3.02%)
PYPL   90.48 (+8.10%)
NFLX   199.15 (+0.38%)
S&P 500   4,287.50 (+2.47%)
DOW   33,916.39 (+1.85%)
QQQ   326.19 (+2.85%)
AAPL   167.36 (+6.73%)
MSFT   290.01 (+7.32%)
FB   205.00 (+13.29%)
GOOGL   2,358.50 (-0.61%)
AMZN   2,656.98 (-4.69%)
TSLA   871.50 (-0.56%)
NVDA   195.90 (+4.27%)
BABA   89.42 (+6.47%)
NIO   16.75 (+2.38%)
AMD   88.91 (+4.40%)
CGC   5.45 (+4.21%)
MU   70.18 (+4.62%)
T   19.42 (+0.62%)
GE   77.58 (-3.73%)
F   14.62 (-0.61%)
DIS   115.10 (-0.58%)
AMC   15.45 (-0.32%)
PFE   50.51 (+3.02%)
PYPL   90.48 (+8.10%)
NFLX   199.15 (+0.38%)
S&P 500   4,287.50 (+2.47%)
DOW   33,916.39 (+1.85%)
QQQ   326.19 (+2.85%)
AAPL   167.36 (+6.73%)
MSFT   290.01 (+7.32%)
FB   205.00 (+13.29%)
GOOGL   2,358.50 (-0.61%)
AMZN   2,656.98 (-4.69%)
TSLA   871.50 (-0.56%)
NVDA   195.90 (+4.27%)
BABA   89.42 (+6.47%)
NIO   16.75 (+2.38%)
AMD   88.91 (+4.40%)
CGC   5.45 (+4.21%)
MU   70.18 (+4.62%)
T   19.42 (+0.62%)
GE   77.58 (-3.73%)
F   14.62 (-0.61%)
DIS   115.10 (-0.58%)
AMC   15.45 (-0.32%)
PFE   50.51 (+3.02%)
PYPL   90.48 (+8.10%)
NFLX   199.15 (+0.38%)
S&P 500   4,287.50 (+2.47%)
DOW   33,916.39 (+1.85%)
QQQ   326.19 (+2.85%)
AAPL   167.36 (+6.73%)
MSFT   290.01 (+7.32%)
FB   205.00 (+13.29%)
GOOGL   2,358.50 (-0.61%)
AMZN   2,656.98 (-4.69%)
TSLA   871.50 (-0.56%)
NVDA   195.90 (+4.27%)
BABA   89.42 (+6.47%)
NIO   16.75 (+2.38%)
AMD   88.91 (+4.40%)
CGC   5.45 (+4.21%)
MU   70.18 (+4.62%)
T   19.42 (+0.62%)
GE   77.58 (-3.73%)
F   14.62 (-0.61%)
DIS   115.10 (-0.58%)
AMC   15.45 (-0.32%)
PFE   50.51 (+3.02%)
PYPL   90.48 (+8.10%)
NFLX   199.15 (+0.38%)

McDonald’s, Qualcomm rise; Ford, Domino's fall

Thursday, April 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

McDonald’s Corp., up $7.05 to $254.19.

Higher menu prices and easing COVID-19 restrictions helped the fast-food chain beat Wall Street's first-quarter financial forecasts.

Meta Platforms Inc., up $30.78 to $205.73.

Facebook’s parent company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts and reported an encouraging increase in daily users.

Align Technology Inc., down $55.77 to $304.66.

The maker of Invisalign tooth-straighteners reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

Ford Motor Co., down 23 cents to $14.62.

The automaker’s first-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts as a shortage of computer chips held back production.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $38.41 to $558.89.

The maker of scientific instruments and laboratory supplies reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Qualcomm Inc., up $13.09 to $148.19.

The chipmaker gave investors a solid revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Merck & Co., up $4.17 to $88.58.

The pharmaceutical company handily beat analysts' first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Domino’s Pizza Inc., down $19.03 to $353.88.

The pizza chain's first-quarter profits and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Should you invest $1,000 in Align Technology right now?

Before you consider Align Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Align Technology wasn't on the list.

While Align Technology currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
2.7367 of 5 stars		$559.12+8.3%0.21%28.75Buy$649.71
Align Technology (ALGN)
2.5681 of 5 stars		$304.96-15.6%N/A31.44Buy$695.64
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.