Merck, IFF rise; Lordstown Motors, PDC Energy fall

Friday, October 1, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Merck & Co., up $6.29 to $81.40.

The drugmaker said its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus.

Zoom Video Communications Inc., up $6.06 to $267.56.

The company and Five9 called off their planned deal after failing to win approval from Five9 shareholders.

Lordstown Motors Corp., down $1.46 to $6.52.

The startup electric truck company plans to sell a large assembly plant in Ohio to Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics maker.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., up $7.38 to $141.10.

The company said chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig plans to retire.

Walt Disney Co., up $6.84 to $176.01.

The company reportedly settled a high-profile dispute with “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson over compensation.

NeoGenomics Inc., up 25 cents to $48.49.

Guardant Health is reportedly considering buying the cancer diagnostics company.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., up 78 cents to $37.91.

The financial services company reported quarterly results that were much better than Wall Street analysts expected.

PDC Energy Inc., down $4.02 to $43.37.

The oil and gas company said it will miss its third-quarter production forecast.

Before you consider PDC Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PDC Energy wasn't on the list.

While PDC Energy currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article