Merck, IFF rise; Lordstown Motors, PDC Energy fall

Friday, October 1, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Merck & Co., up $6.29 to $81.40.

The drugmaker said its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus.

Zoom Video Communications Inc., up $6.06 to $267.56.

The company and Five9 called off their planned deal after failing to win approval from Five9 shareholders.

Lordstown Motors Corp., down $1.46 to $6.52.

The startup electric truck company plans to sell a large assembly plant in Ohio to Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics maker.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., up $7.38 to $141.10.

The company said chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig plans to retire.

Walt Disney Co., up $6.84 to $176.01.

The company reportedly settled a high-profile dispute with “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson over compensation.

NeoGenomics Inc., up 25 cents to $48.49.

Guardant Health is reportedly considering buying the cancer diagnostics company.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., up 78 cents to $37.91.

The financial services company reported quarterly results that were much better than Wall Street analysts expected.

PDC Energy Inc., down $4.02 to $43.37.

The oil and gas company said it will miss its third-quarter production forecast.

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)2.6$141.10+5.5%2.24%115.66Buy$151.51
Zoom Video Communications (ZM)2.2$267.51+2.3%N/A80.82Hold$400.65
PDC Energy (PDCE)2.4$43.38-8.5%1.11%-32.13Buy$54.50
