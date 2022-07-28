Meta, Comcast fall; Harley-Davidson, Frontier rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Meta Platforms Inc., down $8.86 to $160.72.

The owner of Facebook and Instagram said its revenue fell for the first time ever, dragged down by a drop in ad spending.

Teladoc Health Inc., down $7.64 to $35.60.

The telemedicine provider reported second-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's forecasts amid higher customer acquisition costs.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc., down $18.87 to $98.58.

The tool maker’s second-quarter results came in below Wall Street’s estimates as demand significantly slowed in May and June.

Oshkosh Corp., down $5.54 to $83.97.

The Wisconsin-based maker of postal trucks and military vehicles cut its 2022 earnings guidance amid lingering supply chain issues and inflation pressure.

Comcast Corp., down $3.96 to $39.41.

The owner of NBC Universal and Xfinity said revenue at its broadband internet, voice and wireless businesses weakened.

Plug Power Inc., up $4.45 to $21.63.

The maker of hydrogen fuel cell systems got a boost on news of a Congressional bill that includes tax incentives for clean energy companies.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc., up $2.31 to $13.58.

The airline's shares surged after Spirit Airlines ended its merger deal with Frontier and agreed to be acquired by JetBlue.

Harley-Davidson Inc., up $2.66 to $36.96.

The motorcycle maker's second-quarter results beat analysts' estimates and it expects its manufacturing costs will improve.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Before you consider JetBlue Airways, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JetBlue Airways wasn't on the list.

While JetBlue Airways currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here