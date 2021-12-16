S&P 500   4,668.67 (-0.87%)
DOW   35,897.64 (-0.08%)
QQQ   387.11 (-2.50%)
AAPL   172.24 (-3.94%)
MSFT   324.90 (-2.91%)
FB   334.89 (-1.98%)
GOOGL   2,888.36 (-1.38%)
AMZN   3,376.04 (-2.60%)
TSLA   923.31 (-5.40%)
NVDA   284.12 (-6.72%)
BABA   120.30 (-1.77%)
NIO   30.04 (-2.44%)
CGC   9.15 (-1.29%)
AMD   138.58 (-5.41%)
MU   82.69 (-3.47%)
GE   92.53 (+0.49%)
T   23.73 (+7.04%)
F   20.33 (+0.69%)
DIS   148.80 (-1.06%)
PFE   61.28 (+4.22%)
AMC   24.54 (-0.49%)
ACB   5.72 (-1.04%)
BA   191.00 (-2.27%)
Miami Herald president named Houston Chronicle publisher

Thursday, December 16, 2021 | The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Miami Herald President Nancy Meyer has been hired as the new publisher of the Houston Chronicle, Hearst Corp. announced.

Meyer will succeed John McKeon, who is retiring after a 40-year career in newspapers, Hearst said in its Wednesday announcement.

The Chronicle reported that Meyer's career included serving as publisher of the Herald, a McClatchy newspaper, and the Orlando Sentinel and Hartford Courant, both owned by the Tribune Publishing Co. She also was a former president of the Gannett-owned Bergen Record.

The 58-year-old New Jersey native is the first woman to hold the top post at the Chronicle, the flagship of the Hearst newspaper chain.

