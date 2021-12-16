Miami Herald president named Houston Chronicle publisher

HOUSTON (AP) — Miami Herald President Nancy Meyer has been hired as the new publisher of the Houston Chronicle, Hearst Corp. announced.

Meyer will succeed John McKeon, who is retiring after a 40-year career in newspapers, Hearst said in its Wednesday announcement.

The Chronicle reported that Meyer's career included serving as publisher of the Herald, a McClatchy newspaper, and the Orlando Sentinel and Hartford Courant, both owned by the Tribune Publishing Co. She also was a former president of the Gannett-owned Bergen Record.

The 58-year-old New Jersey native is the first woman to hold the top post at the Chronicle, the flagship of the Hearst newspaper chain.

Before you consider Tribune Publishing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tribune Publishing wasn't on the list.

While Tribune Publishing currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here