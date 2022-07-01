×
S&P 500   3,825.33 (+1.06%)
DOW   31,097.26 (+1.05%)
QQQ   282.01 (+0.62%)
AAPL   138.95 (+1.63%)
MSFT   259.63 (+1.09%)
META   160.05 (-0.74%)
GOOGL   2,173.25 (-0.28%)
AMZN   109.50 (+3.10%)
TSLA   679.75 (+0.94%)
NVDA   144.90 (-4.41%)
NIO   21.37 (-1.61%)
BABA   115.95 (+2.00%)
AMD   73.54 (-3.83%)
MU   53.65 (-2.95%)
CGC   2.80 (-1.75%)
T   21.32 (+1.72%)
GE   63.54 (-0.20%)
F   11.32 (+1.71%)
DIS   96.18 (+1.89%)
AMC   13.47 (-0.59%)
PFE   52.32 (-0.21%)
PYPL   70.74 (+1.29%)
NFLX   180.10 (+2.99%)
Micron, Kohl's fall; NextEra, Teleflex rise

Friday, July 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Kohl's Corp., down $7.01 to $28.68.

The department store operator ended talks to be acquired by Franchise Group.

Micron Technology Inc., down $1.63 to $53.65.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., down 6 cents to $29.20.

The mining company slipped along with falling copper prices.

American Airlines Group Inc., up 45 cents to $13.13.

Pre-pandemic sized crowds are being counted at U.S. airports into the holiday weekend, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

NextEra Energy Inc., up $3.10 to $80.56.

Utilities rose as investors shifted money into the sector, which is considered less risky than others.

General Motors Co., up 43 cents to $32.19.

The automaker reaffirmed its profit forecast for the year.

Teleflex Inc., up $9.24 to $255.09.

The medical technology company gave investors an encouraging update on research studies for its UroLift System to treat enlarged prostates.

Nvidia Corp., down $6.36 to $145.23.

Chipmakers slipped amid worries that falling consumer demand will hurt the sector.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Micron Technology (MU)
3.2541 of 5 stars		$53.65-2.9%0.75%6.75Moderate Buy$87.42
General Motors (GM)
2.6055 of 5 stars		$32.08+1.0%N/A5.32Moderate Buy$60.17
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

